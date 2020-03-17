Lost classtime in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak will be negligible, albeit regrettable, the School District of Fort Atkinson announced Tuesday.
District Administrator Rob Abbott said that, given that spring break is slated March 23-27, "the loss of four days of instruction for the initial shutdown week was unfortunate, but a tolerable, concession that allowed district administration much needed time to determine a viable and quality plan of action for future remote learning if warranted.
"This also provided time for our staff and families time to prepare and transition to the social distancing reality without the pressures of remote learning responsibilities," he said.
He noted that the state Department of Public Instruction is working on necessary permissions and waivers for school districts regarding instructional time requirements, given the complexity and length of the COVID-19 shutdown.
"The district is attending to this information as it is developing and intends to consider all available options to address lost instructional time as information becomes available and more is known regarding the future scope and recommendations related to the shutdown of Wisconsin schools," said Abbott.
Meanwhile, he also noted that in the short-term, the district team is working to gather optional, high-quality digital resources in a centralized location to share with families to help bridge the days between now and the start of spring break on Friday.
"We are also continuing to encourage families to encourage fun, noncurricular activities to help alleviate any concern or stress that may have been caused by the change in routine in this transition time," Abbott said.
He also addressed the topic of remote- or on-line learning.
"The decision to carefully navigate online learning during the closure was not taken lightly," Abbott said. "While the district has strong digital resources in place, the district is not currently utilizing a one-to-one device model where students take devices home daily. This adds a layer of complication to a quick transition to virtual operation."
He also pointed out that many families do families do not have internet access at home.
"This is another challenge the district will need to overcome if or when a digital learning model is utilized," he said.
"Finally, our staff will require time to transition learning to a remote platform in a strategic and quality manner. If families are taking time to support learning at home, the district wants to ensure that we are providing quality instruction to warrant the time and efforts and meet the needs of all of our families and students," Abbott added.
He said that if the closure were extended, "the district will be ready to provide remote-learning opportunities to families in the highest-quality platform possible, given the unique circumstances we are all navigating."
Families have been sent in the district email a short technology access survey. The information gained regarding internet and device access will help the district in planning for remote learning if and when warranted.
