Picture a traditional physical education class, with possibly up to 80 students in a gymnasium, on a field, on a track or in a weight room.
The teacher can see every student, and knows who is putting in the effort to get their heart rate up.
They know who gets the rules of a sport, who is employing the proper technique and who might need a little more personal guidance.
They notice who has slipped off to the locker room and managed to linger there for the rest of the hour.
But how does that in-person physical education class translate to an online experience during the extended school closure mandated in Wisconsin to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus?
Erik Stafford, who teaches physical education at Fort Atkinson Middle School, said that it has been a challenge to create a meaningful, accessible and flexible online P.E. program that addresses student needs in this challenging time.
Still, he and the other gym teachers throughout the district have been up to the task, working cooperatively, using research-backed tools and creativity.
When the School District of Fort Atkinson let out for the day on Friday, March 13, both staff and students expected to return the following week, even as Governor Tony Evers was handing down a mandate that all schools must close as of March 18.
But on Sunday, March 15, district officials made the difficult decision, out of an abundance of caution, not to reopen the schools, eliminating what was expected already to be a short week.
The following week, March 23-27, marked the district’s scheduled spring break.
With a new mandate that closed school buildings statewide indefinitely, school officials were working feverishly to research best practices in remote learning, setting a date of April 6 to kick off online schooling in Fort Atkinson. However, teachers were not expected to engage in planning during that time.
Stafford said he was grateful educators got the chance to enjoy spring break with their families before they returned, a week ahead of students, to plan their online programs.
During last week’s planning period, Fort Atkinson administrators, principals and educators met online with their co-workers schoolwide and also in their separate departments.
“We, as a P.E. department, got on there every day to look at options,” Stafford said.
His school serves almost 700 students, with differing abilities and with differing access to internet service, WiFi and electronic devices.
Some are experienced athletes with access to exercise and sports equipment in their homes and parents who can join them in a training run. Some live in tiny spaces with no equipment and no parent support — perhaps their parent is off working their “essential” job. Some have limited to no WiFi connectivity at their rural address.
Leveling the playing field as best it could, the district worked to get every student a digital device and, if needed, an internet “hotspot” to assure they could access lessons and take part to the best of their ability.
Holding a “live” P.E. class was not going to be an option, Stafford said. Some students had responsibilities at home, like caring for younger siblings, and they needed the flexibility to be able to do their assignments at different times.
The department settled on assigning students to do at least 30 minutes of P.E. per day, 20 minutes of which would be physical activity and the rest of which would be health-related classwork.
To engage students in the process and to provide feedback for both teachers and students on how well they were doing, the district asked students to check their heart rate using a timer.
“Our goal was to try to get them to 60- to 80 percent of maximum heart rate,” Stafford said.
Every day, students are asked to log their activity.
The 10-minute daily activity, meanwhile, attempts to inform students about some aspect of health, from COVID-19 updates to healthy sleep schedules to information on heart rates.
Gym students also are asked to take a closer look at their own health, both physical and mental, by recording their mood, sleep pattern, heart rate, how well they’re abiding by social-distancing recommendations, and how much physical activity they get in a day.
“We urge people to get outside if they can — to shoot hoops in the driveway, do chores, take a walk,” Stafford said. “Get off the computer and get outside.”
Students even are asked to track their hygiene -— and not just whether they’re been washing their hands frequently as recommended to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
It also takes into account whether students are showering and changing their clothes. Just because it’s possible to spend the entire day in pajamas now doesn’t mean it’s a good idea, he said.
Students weigh in on all of these questions through Google Forms, accessible through their Google Classroom.
“This recordkeeping allows us as P.E. teachers to see how our students are doing,” Stafford said. “There’s no way to truly know, under the circumstances, but we want students to be tracking their health, and we want to be checking in with them.”
If students don’t engage, teachers will be reaching out to them by telephone or email to see if there’s anything with which they can help.
“We are all doing the best we can in very unusual circumstances,” Stafford said.
The P.E. teachers are staying away from specific, rigorous assignments, though they’ve provided lots of suggestions and options. Rather, they’re allowing students to engage in whatever way they can to maximize their physical and emotional health.
“The beautiful thing about being at home is you don’t have to do an assignment at a particular time,” he said. “Rather, you do it when it works best for you.”
Most students, Stafford said, are finding that they have a lot of extra time.
Studying from home means they don’t have to take time for transportation to and from school and after-school activities. They can take lessons at their own speed and don’t have to wait until the entire class has finished an activity to proceed to the next one, he said.
That should leave more time to get out and do some of the physical activities they like best, in their own back yard, in a park or on a country road — as long as they practice safe social distancing.
