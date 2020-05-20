The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday agreed to submit a water rate-case application to the state Public Service Commission in order to begin a water main replacement program throughout the city.
If approved, the city will be looking at replacing 1 percent of its aging water mains per year, fully funded by an expense-depreciation method, with a freeze on the water utility’s payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, to the city.
The work would take an estimated 27 years to complete.
Council members voted unanimously to take that action while meeting remotely via Zoom due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to city engineer Andy Selle, the water utility rate-case application to the Public Service Commission will include an expense-depreciation funding methodology.
This new method — the preferred of two funding options, he said — will ask the PSC to approve a rate increase that includes accelerated depreciation of the cost of main replacements in one year, instead of over the average 70- to 80-year expected life of the mains, or “expense depreciation.”
The amount recovered for this expense then is used to cash-finance main replacements. Services and hydrants, however, would have to be funded through other means.
“So, at least this 1-percent depreciation methodology provides us a means by which the PSC will allow that, essentially, cash flow to occur for us to begin our dedicated main replacement program,” Selle stated.
Traditionally, the PSC has not allowed this financing mechanism, he noted.
“Many municipalities realize their water main is beginning to reach the end of its useful life, and are recognizing the need for a dedicated main replacement program,” Selle said.
The City of Marshfield was the first municipality to petition the PSC successfully to allow this pay-as-you-go approach, he said, noting that Janesville was the second successful city. Because it is new, it does require a much more extensive review and hearing process.
A detailed presentation of the analysis supporting the application to the PSC was provided at Tuesday’s council meeting by principals Christine DeMaster and Erik Granum, of Trilogy Consulting, LLC, Oconomowoc.
Currently, DeMaster said, the total annual water bill for an average Fort Atkinson residential customer is about $253 per year.
“So, you’re quite a bit below average (in water rates) at this point in time,” she said. “This (new approach) would bump your rates up to being well below average to being a little bit higher than average.
“You’d be the third water utility in the state to take on this program of replacing 1 percent of your water mains per year with cash funding,” DeMaster added. “So, it’s to be expected that if you tackle that kind of a program that it would have some impact on your rates.”
Should the proposed water-rate increase occur, “The expected change to rates for an average resident, billed every other month, is an increase of $28 per bill, or $168 per year,” Selle pointed out, noting that industrial users vary widely in their volume use. “Increases to these customers are expected to range from 13 percent to 20 percent.”
Next steps will involve the Fort Atkinson Water Utility requesting and applying to the PSC to increase its water rates. PSC then would review the application and make adjustments. The PSC then will hold a public hearing on the proposed rate increase and ultimately render a decision.
The new water rates would go into effect on or after Jan. 1, 2021, at the earliest.
De Master said the major pros of the preferred financing option are lower long-term costs and lower long-term rate increases, more stability in terms of reserve levels, and a significantly lower debt load.
“So, unless you need to borrow for some other improvements, which certainly could happen, we would see that debt load decrease down to zero by about 2038 as you pay off existing debt,” De Master said. “The con is a higher initial rate increase of 51 percent, and that it doesn’t replace the worst mains as quickly as some of the alternatives.”
The city always would retain the ability to issue debt to replace additional problematic mains more expeditiously, she said, if it is determined that they are needed and feasible.
The city engineer, meanwhile, explained that the Fort Atkinson Water Utility operates under the regulation of the Public Service Commission, which allows an annual rate of return, or profit, that the utility is allowed to make above its operational expenses. The rate of return, he said, is calculated on the utility’s net rate base, or total investment in assets minus accumulated depreciation.
“In its last rate case in 2013, the utility was allowed to recover a 5.50 percent rate of return,” Selle said. “For 2014 through 2018, the utility earned more than a 6.0 percent (per year) rate of return.
“However, this rate of return provides the utility with less than $500,000 per year to fund capital improvements, which is considerably less than the utility needs to spend on an annual basis,” he added. “This forces the utility to borrow for major capital improvements, adding the cost of interest to every project.”
The engineer said the City of Fort Atkinson has approximately 74 miles, or 390,000 feet, of water mains, along with five wells, four reservoirs or elevated storage tanks, and approximately 4,500 service lines going to individual homes and businesses, and about 400 fire hydrants.
“Some of the oldest main is also some of our best main, expected to last about 150 years, based on research out of Boston,” Selle informed the council. “Conversely, main produced between 1944 and 1972 using an inferior process called spincasting will not last 50 years. The city has about 20 miles of this main. This main has failed in many parts of the city and requires replacement.”
Over the last 12 years, he said, the city has replaced about 11,648 feet, or 2.2 miles of main, less than 1,000 feet per year. Main replacement, he noted, does not receive dedicated annual funds as street work does.
Throughout the city, failing water main will be replaced with plastic, which allows more linear feet of main to be installed at a reduced cost as quickly as possible, the consultants said. Plastic generally is deemed as durable as iron, they noted, but with improved ease of installation.
The city engineer said the other, less-desirable funding option the water utility considered for beginning a dedicated main replacement program was to borrow for all work and pay it back over time.
“This is an unattractive method, as it would cost us close to 38 percent more to finance our water main replacement using prior rates,” Selle said. “On a typical $700,000 project, the actual costs would be $966,000.
“This ultimately leads to higher rates and increased costs to our customers,” he added. “We have been in discussions on how to fund water main replacement with Baker-Tilly and Baird for the last several years, and until recently, this was the only allowed option.”
The Trilogy Consulting president showed a PowerPoint of water-main breaks within the City of Fort Atkinson over the past 45 years.
“The overall trend is that water main breaks are increasing as those mains age,” DeMaster indicated. “The water utility estimates that between direct-response costs as well as lost water, those water main breaks cost the utility about $100,000 per year, on average. And that’s based on about 20 breaks at about $5,000 per break.”
The mains installed after World War II, made of a material referred to as spuncast, she said, have a much shorter lifespan of about 50 years and “have not held up as well as some of the other mains with a lifespan about 100 years.”
Fort Atkinson has about 94,000 feet of mains “that are really at the end of their expected service life and ideally would have been replaced prior to 2020,” DeMaster noted. “Within the next 100 years, all of your mains should be replaced, ideally, over that time period.”
Over the next century, on average, she said, the city should look at replacing about 1 percent of its water mains per year, or roughly 3,900 feet per year.
Looking at feet of main replaced per year since 2008, “2018 was really the only year where you met or exceeded that target of 3,900 feet of mains being replaced,” DeMaster said. “Over this 12-year period it’s averaged less than 1,000 feet per year. I just want to point out, too, that this large-main replacement program in 2018 and 2019 was financed with borrowing.”
So, why is the city’s water utility not already replacing 1 percent of its mains per year when a backlog is occurring, the consultant asked, rhetorically.
Capital projects like replacing system infrastructure, she said, typically get deferred if the water utility is not generating sufficient revenue to cover both its operation and maintenance, and capital expenditures.
“And, it’s important to keep in mind that water utilities are fully funded by system users through their water rates, so they’re not getting any property tax revenues,” De Master noted. “In fact, the utility actually makes a tax payment to the city referred to as a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, and that’s basically a property tax on utility infrastructure that goes to the city’s general fund.”
The Wisconsin PSC, she said, regulates water rates, so the utility can’t unilaterally increase its water rates without that agency’s permission.
“You (city) have not been eligible for another rate increase under (PSC’s) traditional approach to rates,” DeMaster said. “Right now, based on your draft annual report, the utility’s rate of return for last year was about 4.29 (percent), so you’re just now reaching that threshold where you would be eligible to have any sort of (rate) increase at all.”
Unfortunately, however, the water utility has not been generating a lot of cash that can be used to fund capital improvements, she indicated.
“So, as you can see, you’re left with less than $500,000 a year for capital improvements,” DeMaster pointed out.
She showed what the utility should be spending, at a minimum, on an annual basis for routine infrastructure replacements.
“For 1 percent of water mains per year, that would be about $837,000 per year,” DeMaster noted. “And when replacing mains, it’s prudent to also replace the services and the hydrants at the same time. So, with those costs in there, you (city) should be looking at spending about $982,000 a year in total for mains, services and hydrants.”
Additionally, looking at the past five years, she said, things like meter, vehicle and pump replacements, as well as software upgrades cost about $224,000 per year.
“So, bottom line is, you (city) have got about $1.2 million of ongoing annual capital replacements that should be occurring,” DeMaster said. “And obviously you haven’t had the funds to do so because of limitations on where you can set your rates.”
Ultimately, she said, the funding approach the city is seeking “definitely steps up your (water) main program a lot compared to what you have been doing, but it will take a while to get to (replacing) all those spuncast mains with this program.”
City Manager Matt Trebatoski said the rate increase would put the city at $420, on average, per year in its water bills.
“You divide that out over 12 months — that’s $35 a month for water,” Trebatoski stated. “It’s a necessity, and I don’t think that’s overly expensive.”
He said the city had wanted to achieve some type of sustainable water main replacement program for a while.
“We figure this expense-depreciation method, really, long-term is going to save our rate-payers a lot more than if we were to borrow,” Trebatoski said. “We’re just at a point where we need to start replacing things or our situation will only get worse the longer we wait to start initiating some type of replacement schedule.”
Councilman Mason Becker said that while he was not excited to see city residents possibly be paying a couple-hundred dollars more per year for their water, this is an issue that every community in Wisconsin will be grappling with sooner than later.
“I like this (pay-as-you-go) approach much better than going into debt more and more to service something that long-term we are going to have to replace anyway,” Becker said. “So, I think this approach makes a lot of sense.”
