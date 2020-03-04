Fort Atkinson’s skateboarders, BMX bikers and scooter riders soon will have their own place in which to shred.
More than a dozen years after initial plans were begun, the Wheels Park in Fort Atkinson's Ralph Park finally is slated to be constructed and open this summer. At its Tuesday meeting, the Fort Atkinson City Council approved a contract with American Ramp Company (ARC) to design and build the park.
The contract with ARC is not to exceed $285,000. In addition to construction of the wheels park, the city is planning to build an entry plaza that includes a drinking fountain, shade structure, seating and a bicycle rack.
All of the funds have come from donations, including a $150,000 challenge grant from the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation. In total, $308,966.17 was raised to build the park, with $10,000 of in-kind donations added.
This has been a long and difficult project for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, department director Scott Lastusky and youth director Brett Ketterman, Ketterman told the council Tuesday.
“This was one of the most intimidating projects when we started it 12 years ago,” Ketterman said. “Neither of us were skaters.”
The difficulties came from the department’s lack of knowledge in the area, potential donors’ unfamiliarity with the sport’s benefits and the small number of companies capable of building wheels parks, according to Ketterman.
The planned park will measure about 5,800 square feet and be constructed of concrete with steel coping and railings. Ketterman said the original designs were tweaked to use 100-percent concrete to appeal to most skaters' preferencde.
The use of concrete also is a quieter option that other materials, he said, adding that the park’s life expectancy is about 20 years with proper maintenance. At that point, the city possibly will need to consider a rehabilitation project.
The design includes three areas to appeal to different types of recreation. An open bowl will be best for bikers, a raised streetscape for skateboarders and low height challenges for scooter riders and beginners.
Ketterman said the design of the park itself and the plaza features at the entrance will set it apart from others in the area.
“We’re not just going to check a box off,” Ketterman said. “The plaza will set it apart from area ones.”
Council member Mason Becker said he has been hearing about this project since he was elected and he is glad it’s finally moving forward.
“This is a tremendous day for our city, that we’re finally getting this done. It was put-up or shut-up time,” Becker said. “This is something the city will be able to be really proud of for years to come, especially as Ralph Park is becoming more youth-oriented.”
Council member Jude Hartwick called the wheels park another piece of the great amenities the city offers, and thanked the people who helped make it possible. He added, with a chuckle, that he won’t be seen on a skateboard when the park opens.
“I see similarities to so many things Fort Atkinson does. This fits that same mold because it’s a quality product like the library, like the museum. This will be the best skateboard park in the county,” Hartwick said. “The Fort Community Foundation continues to make this city a better place.”
Ketterman said the matching grant from the foundation was essential to the project getting across the finish line.
“If they said 'no,' it’s probably dead on the door,” Ketterman said.
Ketterman said ARC will take about 30 days to complete the drawings and about 60 days to install the park, putting the city at a tentative opening date of June 21 — National Skateboarding Day.
