JEFFERSON — A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman, already free on bond in Jefferson County for alleged cocaine-dealing, has been arrested and charged again with similar offenses.
According to the first of two criminal complaints on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office, Kimberly N. Peters, 36, of Fort Atkinson, was charged in late September with one count each of manufacture/delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug-trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
These crimes allegedly occurred in Fort Atkinson Sept. 27 and she was free on a $10,000 signature bond at the time she was arrested again Oct. 9.
Peters appeared Tuesday before Jefferson County Branch IV Circuit Court Judge Ben Brantmeier, along with her attorney, Karl Huebner. Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Brookellen Teuber represented state.
At that hearing, Brantmeier ordered that Peters’ $10,000 signature bond be reinstated on both complaints.
According to the second criminal complaint filed by Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ on Oct. 11, Peters was taken into custody after a traffic stop on a vehicle she was driving in Fort Atkinson in the early morning hours of Oct. 9. She subsequently was charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver as a party to the crime, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of felony bail jumping.
The complaint states an officer from the Fort Atkinson Police Department stopped the vehicle driven by Peters Oct. 9 at 2:42 a.m. on West Milwaukee Avenue at South Main Street. Police reported the reason for the stop was the officer noticed the vehicle’s registration was expired. There were two males in the vehicle with Peters.
The complaint states the officer recognized Peters from the previous, alleged drug-related contact in September and could see an open 12-pack of beer under the arm of one of the passengers. The trio said they were coming back to Fort Atkinson from a restaurant in Johnson Creek.
The officer called for backup from the Fort Atkinson Police Department and requested a K-9, drug-sniffing unit be dispatched to the scene. The officer and dog responding were able to locate drugs in the vehicle, specifically, cocaine, the complaint said.
“(The responding officer) reported that the vehicle occupants had discrepancies in their accounts of what they were doing and that they all immediately started smoking heavily and blowing the smoke out the windows,” the complaint stated. “The officer was aware of the defendant’s drug activity, as he had recently assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department with a search warrant at the defendant’s Fort Atkinson residence on Sept. 27. The officer knew that multiple cocaine pipes, a scale and cocaine were located at the defendant’s residence during the search warrant and that she had been charged with felony drug offenses.”
Officers searched the vehicle and located an empty prescription bottle with the label removed. Checking the glove compartment, they found a purse containing a plastic bag with what appeared to be a large chunk of crack/cocaine, according to the complaint. Other evidence of alleged drug use and cell phones were collected.
At one point during the search of the vehicle, one of the cell phones collected by police rang and a text message read, “Can I get some more?” Police preserved this phone for forensic analysis. The purse found in the vehicle allegedly contained drug paraphernalia and showed evidence of the presence of cocaine, the complaint said. Peters was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
Peters had appeared before a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge/commissioner Oct. 1 and was released on a $10,000 signature bond with the condition she commit no crimes. Special conditions that she not possess or ingest controlled substances without a valid prescription were part of her release agreement. She also was told that she must not possess any drug paraphernalia.
If convicted on all of the counts, Peters could face a maximum sentence of 42 years and three months imprisonment and fines of $106,000.
No further court appearance have been scheduled and she is free on signature bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.