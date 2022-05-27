The 103rd annual Rock Day ceremony took place in front of Fort Atkinson High School on Friday, May 27. The event featured speeches from several students as well as the placement of flags and wreaths for local veterans who sacrificed their lives for our country.
Fort Atkinson High School students, teachers and community members attended the 103rd annual Rock Day on Friday, honoring local veterans who sacrificed their lives for their country.
The event, which honors veterans who gave their lives during wars dating back to the Civil War, featured speeches from several students and Associate Principal Brad Gefvert.
“The rock has served for 103 years as a symbol of the stability, perseverance and strength exhibited by these individuals (veterans), and will continue to remind future generations of that very thing,” Class of 2022 secretary Sophia Chapman said.
“As the Class of 2022 president, it is a privilege to carry forward the respect, honor and tradition that has been ingrained in Rock Day at Fort Atkinson for 103 years,” Drew Evans said. “It is with great pride that we can say we live in a community that produces such brave individuals and which honors those individuals in a way unlike any other.”
The event, which was held virtually in 2020 and indoors due to inclement weather in 2021, returned to its usual location in front of Fort Atkinson High School this year.
