There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County as of Tuesday, bringing the total to 11 so far, said health officials.
Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, said the county is seeing more cases of COVID-19 being diagnosed, and more people in the community who may be infected, but have mild to no symptoms.
“Public Health is no longer seeing cases with a direct source such as travel, or known contact to someone with COVID-19,” she said in a statement.
“If you are having any symptoms of illness, it is recommended you stay home. This is essential. This disease is affecting many people, and at times can have serious implications, including death. If you are having symptoms or need medical help, please contact your medical provider and ask for further instructions,” she said.
For COVID-19 questions please email covid19@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that Wisconsin has received its second shipment of personal protective equipment to help health care workers and emergency medical workers in the fight against COVID-19.
Evers said the shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile is being distributed. The supplies are going to medical facilities including hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and clinics across Wisconsin.
“We are doing everything we can to get more protective equipment as fast as we can to our health care workers and those on the frontlines to protect them from COVID-19,” Evers said in a statement.
The second phase includes N95 respirators, face masks and shields, surgical gowns, coveralls and gloves.
Wisconsin has not been reporting how many COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, but a state health leader said Tuesday that she has not heard concerns about hospitals being near capacity at this point.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said the state was working to update its data system to collect hospitalization numbers and report those "in days to come."
Evers announced
that the state was opening voluntary isolation centers in Madison and Milwaukee on Wednesday to alleviate the strain on hospitals. Van Dijk said the Madison hotel can house 137 people and one in Milwaukee can take 110, but there were no patients yet.
She said the goal is to keep hospital rooms open for when there is an expected surge in patients, which health officials have said is expected in the next week or so. The centers are for people with mild symptoms who have no other place to go to isolate themselves and voluntarily want to check in. They need a referral from a doctor or public health official.
The Evers administration has provided guidance for other communities interested in doing something similar.
