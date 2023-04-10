FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department announced the release of its 2023 Summer Guide, featuring a range of programs and activities for people of all ages and interests, according to a media release.
The 2023 Summer Guide and registration is now available, featuring new programs including Intro to Pickleball, Adult Recess, Skate n’ Learn and Intro to Disc Golf.
The 2023 Summer Guide is available now online and in print at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation office, Library, Senior Center, Museum, and Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s guide includes an assortment of new programs, including Pickleball. This program is held on the tennis and pickleball courts at Rock River Park.
In addition, the Department will be bringing back the Adult Recess program, which offers a variety of nostalgic games and activities. From dodgeball to old gym games, and everything in between, Adult Recess is for those who are 21 and older.
“The City is pleased to offer this great event for adults to feel like kids again! The event in 2022 was a great success, and with the addition of child care through BASE, we hope that even more people will attend,” City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said. “Adult Recess is also a great opportunity to show off Jones Park and the 2023 “Field of the Year” to those who have yet to experience it.”
The event will be held twice this year on May 12 and Sept. 8. Adult Recess takes place at Jones Park.
Children looking to improve skateboarding skills can check out Skate n’ Learn. This new program is led by experienced instructors and provides children ages 5 to 14 an opportunity to learn new tricks and techniques in a safe and supportive environment, according to the release.
For those who enjoy disc golf, a new program called Intro to Disc Golf is being offered, in partnership with the Fort Atkinson Disc Golf Club. This program is for both beginners and seasoned pros.
The 2023 Summer Guide will also have other programs and activities, including yoga, fitness classes, adult and youth sports, dance, and more.
“Our goal is to provide the community with a wide range of programs and activities that promote physical activity, social interaction, and personal growth,” Director of Parks and Recreation Brooke Franseen said. “Don’t miss out on the excitement, join us now and experience the summer of a lifetime.”
Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation is partnering with Jefferson County Parks Department to offer a brand-new kayaking program. The program will take place Saturday, July 8. This program isn’t in the Summer Guide since it was a late addition, however check out fortparksandrec.activityreg.com for more information.
