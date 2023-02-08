Friday and Saturday will be the 27th Annual Fort Show Choir Showcase Invitational sponsored by Premier Bank at Fort Atkinson High School.
High school and middle school show choirs will be traveling from throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa to compete in this annual tournament.
Friday
Friday night tickets will be available for purchase at the door — adults $10, youth $5 and children 5 and younger are free. Concessions will be available throughout the evening.
On Friday evening, the Middle School Show Choir Competition begins at 6 p.m. There will be four middle show school choirs performing in competition. Fort Atkinson Middle School Show Choir, the 4th Street Singers, will perform at 7:40 p.m. Middle School Choir Awards will follow the performances of the four show choirs.
Saturday
Saturday tickets are available for purchase at the door. Adults are $20 all day (preliminaries and finals) and youth are $10 all day (preliminaries and finals). Tickets are $15 for the preliminaries only. Tickets for finals only are $10. Children 5 and younger are free. Programs will be available for $5.
On Saturday, nineteen high school show choirs take the stage — plus the two Fort Atkinson High School Show Choirs.
The Single-Gender Division includes Rendevous from Greenbay, Wisconsin, Octave Above from Milton, Wisconsin, YTBN from Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin.
The Prep Division includes Guys and Dolls from Brodhead, Wisconsin, Defortes from Deforest, Wisconsin, Reverb from Mundelein, IL, Act II from Neenah, Wisconsin.
- The Open Division includes Surround Sound from Brettnedorf, Iowa; Spotlight Signers from Green Bay, Wisconsin; BJazzled from Burlington, Wisconsin; Spotlight Singers from Janesville, Wisconsin; Choraliers from Reedsburg, Wisconsin; Cardinal Singers from Mayville, Wisconsin; Silver Connection from Monona, Wisconsin; Vintage 2023 from Neenah, Wisconsin; Choralation from Milton, Wisconsin; Center Stage from Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sound from Mundelein, Illinois; Executive Session from Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin.
Preliminaries begin in the gym at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day. Single-Gender groups begin competition at 8 a.m with the final group performing at 8:50 a.m. The Prep groups begin competition at 9:30 a.m with the final group performing at 10:45 p.m. The Mixed groups compete from 12:05 p.m until a final varsity performance at 5:20 p.m.
A soloist/duet competition will also take place in the Fort High School Auditorium during the day. The soloist/duet champions will perform in the Grand Concert to begin at 7 p.m. Also in the Grand Concert the top six Varsity Show Choirs will compete for placement and grand champion. The best vocal ensemble and most effective choreography will also be awarded after the finals competition.
As hosts, the Fort Atkinson groups will perform in exhibition. The South High Street Singers will perform at 5:20 p.m. right before the showcase championship finalists are announced. The Lexington Singers will perform at 10:10 p.m before the Finals Awards Ceremony.
Competition GuidelinesEach group is given 25 minutes of stage time to set up, perform, and clear the stage. Show choirs are judged on vocal performance (including intonation, blend, rhythmic precision, and diction) and on movement (including choreography, intensity of presentation, staging, and costuming). Stage crews and instrumental combos are also judged on their performances.
Each choir’s medley of songs unusually includes three to four choreographed, fast-paced songs with one slower ballad to showcase the choir’s singing. Solo spots, dance breaks, and combo features are special parts of each group’s show. The six show choirs who sing the best, perform the sharpest choreography, and show the most stage presence earn a chance to compete in the evening Showcase Championship.
Fort Atkinson High School Show ChoirsFort Atkinson’s show choir in the high school music department is the Lexington Singers. The group will be presenting its 2023 show “Hollywood.” Including songs Hooray for Hollywood, I Hope I Get It, If I Own Today (soloist: Kayla Teed/Emerson Hagner), Hollywood Tonight (soloist: Faith Vasquez, Meredith Fast, Maya Wenhardt), Glam/The Fame.
Singer-dancers include; Paola Alvarado Ortiz, Clara Aparicio, Madalynn Dramlet, Meredith Fast, Emerson Hagner, Lydia Hoffmann, Lorena Luciano, Joely Mack, Emma Marquart, Breanna Merkt, Ava Recob, Lily Rottmann, Kayla Teed, Faith Vasquez and Maya Wenhardt.
Combo members include; Emmet Fettig, Maddie Klauer, Eli Scheuerell, Leah Kincaid, Ashlyn Wadsworth, Lily Granec, Alexis Bigelow, Ayden Dale, Jim Athas, Lukas McGraw, Calvin Tamblyn, Phoenix Severin, TJ Bronson and Jack Jonas.
Crew members include; Mackenzie Cramlet, Calvin Ficenec, Cloe Francis, Daisy Heussner. Ms. Kiah Snow is the Director and Choreographer, Mr. Justin Steger is the Instrumental Director.
The South High Street Singers
The South High Street Singers welcome you the world of darkness with their 2023 show “Night Terrors” Songs include Escapist/Creatures of the Night, Ramalama Bang Bang/Hoodoo Voodoo Doll (soloist: Hannah Behling), Beautiful Delirium (Soloist: Jackson Sitkiewitz), Hungry Like the Wolf/Hot Blooded (Jack McDonough), Bring Me to Life/Crawling in the Dark (Ashlynn Hampton). Ms. Kiah Snow is the Director, Mr. Justin Steger is the Instrumental Director and Mr. Dallas James Pritt is the Choreographer.
Singer-dancer members include; Anna Amundson, Kate Andrews, Hannah Behling, Fernando Cervantes, Milla DeAses, Georgia Diagne, Jillian Dunham, Haley Dunne, Kayla Fehrman, Tiana Galeai, Garrison Gustin, Ashlynn Hampton, Sydney Ketterman, Megan Maas, Jack McDonough, Aubrey Meacham, Nora Nelson, Olivia O’Neill, Alayna Riddell, Vivian Riggs, Lily Rodriguez, Lexi Rottmann, Eli Scheuerell, Jackson Sitkiewitz, Eduardo Uscanga, Lorena Velazquez, Mara Zanin.
Providing the instrumental accompaniment for both groups is the Combo Band. Members of the band include; Emmet Fettig, Maya Schwarz, Maddie Klauer, Liam Cosson, Leah Kincaid, Ashlyn Wadsworth, Lily Granec, Alexis Bigelow, Ayden Dale, Phoenix Severin, Logan Basler, Jim Athas, TJ Bronson, Calvin Tamblyn, Max Calvert-Minor, Lukas McGraw, Jack Jonas, Trenton Grant, Carla Hernandez Fercano, Mackenna Farrell, Ainsely Copp.
Members of the behind scenes crew include; Mackenzie Cramlet, Calvin Ficenec, Cloe Francis and Daisy Heussner.
The 2023 Season
These choirs have been working on their shows since August in preparation for the competitive season which began in January. The South High Street Singers and Lexington have participated in two show choir competitions so far this year. The group has performed at the Burlington “Chocolate City” Showcase earning 2nd Place Runner Up.
Over the next few weeks the groups will perform at the Monona Grove “Silver Stage” Invitational (February 18), perform at the Churubusco Show Choir Invitational (March 4) in Churubusco, Indiana, and perform at the Craig “Spotlight Spectacular” (March 11) in Janesville.
New this year is a new sponsorship level being the Stage Sponsor. This year’s stage sponsor is PremierBank. All groups performing will be performing on the PremierBank Stage. This year there will be over 200 volunteers.
Concessions and vendorsIn the Commons Area of the High School there will be an array of concession items for sale all day as well as t-shirts and sweatshirts, stickers and food items from local businesses.
Sponsorships
Interested in sponsoring the event next year? There is one stage sponsorship available for 2024, and additional sponsorship opportunities for individuals and businesses. Please contact Marissa Weidenfeller, director of communications, for more information: info@fortschools.org, 920-563-7851.
