An upcoming 4-year-old kindergarten art show at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson promotes early literacy, boosts artistic expression and showcases the tremendous 4K programs of the local school district.
This year’s show, slated as a tribute to children’s writer Eric Carle — author of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and numerous other celebrated books for young readers — will open to the public Jan. 25 and run for a month.
The exhibit is the second of its kind. The first gala 4K art exhibit occurred in January of 2020. However, after the pandemic hit, planners decided to take a year off in 2021.
This year, organizers had hoped to return to an in-person ceremony with a reception for all of the artists, their families and guests, plus refreshments and gifts for all participants.
However, with the omicron variant surging through the area, planners decided to scale back plans for a public gathering, instead inviting the community to come see the local students’ artworks on their own anytime during the month-long show.
“We decided to make adjustments to keep all of the students and their families safe,” said Minetta Lippert, children’s librarian, who is coordinating the display in the library’s children’s department.
Lippert, speaking from her home while in COVID-19 isolation, said that event coordinators did not want to host a “super-spreader” event, particularly as half of the 4K students have not turned 5 yet and therefore would not be eligible to receive the vaccine.
The celebration at the library will go on, though, as people view the art exhibit independently.
Overall, around 150 students from throughout the School District of Fort Atkinson are participating.
All of the students created their own original artwork, all paying tribute to Carle’s bold, simple style. Each classroom picked a particular Carle book to focus on, Lippert said.
Serving as coordinator of the project from the school district side is Rachel Broadhead, a 4K paraprofessional at Purdy Elementary School.
The whole idea came about in 2019 in response to a drop in pre-kindergarten enrollment in the local area. Organizers thought it would be good to showcase some of the exciting things going on in the local schools’ 4K classes.
“That’s what spurred the idea of displaying 4K art in the library,” Lippert said.
Initially, the library hosted a series of smaller, monthly shows. Then, in January of 2020, planners organized a big show featuring artists from all of the schools, just as enrollment started for the next school year’s 4K classes.
“It’s a great way to showcase our 4K programs,” said Broadhead, a kindergarten aide/paraprofessional who has helped to coordinate the events, along with Lippert and Penny Bright, 4K coordinator for the Fort Atkinson schools.
The initial gala reception event, featuring refreshments and interactive art/craft projects for all of the kids, went over really well with parents and the community, Lippert said. Plans were in the works to repeat the big show in successive years when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, halting big gatherings for some time.
In 2021, vaccines only were beginning to be available to segments of the population, and coordinators decided to hold off having a big public event that year.
Everything was set to proceed in 2022, however, when the highly-transmissible omicron variant threw people’s plans into a loop again.
This time, coordinators decided to go ahead with the exhibit, with some accommodations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Even though we won’t all be able to get together at the same time, all of the 4K artists will get a kit with a snack and a craft project, either a top hat or a tiara,” Lippert said.
“We are really proud of all of our 4K students and their teachers, who have been working so hard,” the children’s librarian said. “The library is happy to be able to host this event, even if not in the form we initially envisioned.”
Speaking on behalf of the Fort Atkinson schools, Broadhead said the library long has provided a forum to recognize the district’s older artists — from kindergartners all of the way up to seniors in high school — but 4K students previously had not been featured.
“I wanted to create an opportunity for the 4K kiddos,” Broadhead said, noting, “Little kid art can be very fun and entertaining.”
During the initial January 2020 event, the 4K aide said, planners were pleased to see so many families come out.
“You could see how proud the artists were when they showed their family their art,” she said.
Coordinators hope to see the same kind of positive community response this year, even though visitors to the exhibit will be trickling in, rather than gathering in a big crowd.
