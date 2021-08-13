Like an orchestra conductor with the perfect touch of direction, Alan Wilson helped a crew of men place a lasting legacy.
“A little to the left,” he said, as a team from Alliant Energy guided a 40-foot-high totem pole into place that was his father’s last work.
There is one last wish L.A. Wilson had.
The pole tells a story of how Wilson saw Wisconsin, and one he wanted to share with the world.
Janesville chainsaw artist Jennifer Ruse traveled to Wilson’s home just outside Fort Atkinson in May to finish what L.A. had started five years ago.
On Thursday, crews worked to install the totem pole at the entrance of Carcajou Preservation Park, along Lake Koshkonong.
“I think my dad would be proud,” Alan said.
In a field filled with yellow wildflowers, the final totem pole that L.A. Wilson started finally was complete, with the help of Ruse who never met Wilson.
“Bucky was the hardest because it’s so iconic,” she said as crews lifted the pole into place.
For Alan, the project is something he’s been working to complete since L.A. died on Feb. 9 of this year.
From Bucky to the back end of a cow that was inspired by a ceramic piece of art at the Pine Cone Restaurant in Johnson Creek, the state is represented — including a Packer fan wearing a cheesehead and holding a football that says Wilson.
“There is a sense of relief. I feel like I accomplished my mission for my father,” Alan said. “I feel like I did my job as a son.”
There were trials and tribulations along the way, Alan said. One simply was trying to get the totem pole installed. But on the first sunny day in a week, a crew showed up and completed the task.
“And it looks great,” Alan said. “Nice to give something back to the community.”
The colorful pole can easily be seen by neighbors and anyone traveling along White Crow Road.
There also will be bronze plaques made to tell the story.
This is the third such pole that L.A. had completed in the Fort Atkinson area that are on display.
When Ruse took over the project, Wilson had completed what he could — some parts carved and painted, and others simply a drawing of what the vision would be. There were holes drilled in areas to show the depth he was after.
Wilson began making totem poles 35 years ago, starting with a small four-foot model. Of the large ones he worked on, people can see his other work across the street from the Fireside Dinner Theater in Fort Atkinson.
“For 35 years I’ve been hearing about totem poles,” Alan said.
While Wilson spent his life as an engineer who worked for Motorola, he found the totem pole projects to be his other calling.
It is one last story a man named L.A. wanted to share with the world.
“If this can put a smile on people’s faces — great,” Alan said.
Looking up at the giant totem pole with family and friends looking on, Alan wondered what his father would think of all this.
“He’d be talking about the next pole,” he said.
