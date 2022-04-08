Styles have changed over the centuries, as have people’s politics, but human nature has remained fundamentally the same.
In a series of humorous and on-point vignettes, the Fort Atkinson High School spring play explores what has changed ... and what has not. The suggestion inherent in the title is that there never was “a simpler time,” just humans in different settings and costumes interacting in much the same way as they do today.
In the play, which opens Friday evening at Fort Atkinson High School, a small cast of student actors takes on a rolling series of roles, starting in the middle ages and extending through an imagined near future in 2035 as everyday folks deal with dilemmas that should strike a familiar chord with modern audiences.
Director Cathy Daly said she chose the play because of its versatility and the opportunity it affords the cast to play a great range of characters, including people from various periods of history and walks of life.
The production consists of a series of eight different short comedies, arranged in historical order. The individual skits are written by Jonathan Dorf, Tyler Dwiggins, Claire Epstein, Kathryn Funkhouser, Patrick Greene, Mora V. Harris, Carrie McCrossen, Ian McWethy and Don Zolidis.
Starring in the play in numerous roles are student actors Oisin Riedlinger, Willow Severin, Jonas Boshart, Alayna Riddell and Kylie Frey.
The vignettes are as follows: Medieval Medicine, Safe Salem Founding Fathers (and Mothers) Lady Washington, Selfie Portrait; Weekend Warriors, Switcheroo, and Kids Today!
In changing configurations, these actors play a medieval merchant family with upward aspirations; Townspeople of Salem, Mass. addressing the threat of witches; America’s Founding Fathers working under deadline to create the U.S. Constitution and turning to the Founding Mothers for help in finishing the “assignment” before it’s “due”; Martha Washington and her decision not to attend her husband’s inauguration (this happened; look it up!); a wealthy lady having her portrait painted and getting so wrapped up in creating the perfect, non-realistic image that she misses out on actual life; workers at Knickerbocker Shoelace Factory in the early 20th Century; a 1940s telephone switchboard; and a mysterious time travel venture which extrapolates some of today’s trends out into the future.
Each vignette has its entertaining twists, making use of both period and modern language to make points that address each era but also ring true today.
The costumes are magnificent, evoking each era and atmosphere. The actors also have fun pulling out different accents and mannerisms for the array of characters they each play.
Overseeing technical direction for this play are John Collins and Katy Freye, with Carson Huessner in charge of lighting design, and Daly and Collins audio design.
IF YOU GO:
The play runs for three days, with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Fort Atkinson High School auditorium.
Tickets are available at the door at a cost of $7 for general admission and $5 for students.
