AAUW Fort Atkinson Branch is now accepting applications for the Grants for Gals scholarships through March 15th.
This non-traditional scholarship is offered to provide a special one-time grant to local girls and women to help meet an educational, leadership, or professional advancement needs, according to the AAUW press release.
This grant is offered to girls and women who are at least ten-years-old years and who live, work, or attend school in the Fort Atkinson community. The selection of the grants will be based on the applicant’s essay, letters of recommendation, quality of the project or goal, and financial need. Scholarships will be awarded in amounts between $100 and $700.
This grant is not available for college credit or to supplement living expenses.
Grants are dispersed twice a year, with applications being due on September 15th and April 15th of the year.
To apply go to https://grantsforgals.org. If you prefer, you may print out the application and mail it to Grants For Gals, PO Box 624, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
AAUW Fort Atkinson has been serving Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area since 1957, proudly helping the advancement of girls and women for 65 years, according to the press release. For more information, visit https://fortatkinson-wi.aauw.net.
