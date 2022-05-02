Youth with athletic gifts have plenty of opportunity to shine. In weekday games and weekend tournaments, students involved in every sport imaginable meet up with similarly gifted kids from other communities to compete in front of an admiring audience of parents and community members.
Students with academic gifts might excel in class and appear on the honor roll quarterly, but they seldom have a chance to stretch those talents in competition against other academically gifted youth from across the region.
Fortunately, the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network exists to provide some of those opportunities academically gifted students otherwise might be missing.
The Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network offers student programming, staff development, and professional networking to meet the needs of gifted kids in southeastern Wisconsin.
Among its banner programs is the annual Academic Bowl, which brings together students from multiple area districts to test their knowledge in the core subject areas of math, science, English/language arts and social studies, plus current events, as well as providing a non-competitive engineering challenge to boost participants’ creative thinking, problem-solving and teamwork skills.
The last Academic Bowl took place in March of 2020 just before the world “shut down” with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means this competition literally was the last interscholastic event that many area students competed in that year.
Finally, last week, after a two-year pandemic gap, the event returned, bringing together a fortunate few eighth-graders who had taken part in the last Academic Bowl as sixth-graders, plus a whole new crop of gifted sixth- and seventh-graders who never had been to one of these events before.
The 2022 Academic Bowl, hosted at Fort Atkinson Middle School, spanned a full morning, starting with individual written tests in students’ area of specialty, then moving on to a team current events challenge and finally to the non-competitive engineering challenge.
Finishing out the event was the awards ceremony, with ribbons awarded to the top three finishers in each subject at each grade level and the top overall current events team; and team trophies presented to the top finishing schools.
Stacci Barganz, Advanced Learners coordinator for the Fort Atkinson schools, organized the event.
“This is one of my favorite events out of the whole year,” Barganz said. “It gives students a really good chance to show ‘what they’ve got.’”
Cynthia Ficenec, Advanced Learners aide for the Fort Atkinson district, said that it was so nice to be able to host this in-person event again, which not only gives individuals with a lot of knowledge in academic subjects a chance to shine, but also helps build camaraderie between students from different grades at each school and introduces students to similarly gifted students from other area schools.
Participating this year were middle school teams from Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Elkhorn, Whitewater and Waterloo.
Ficenec noted that the event recognizes multiple areas of intelligence, from a high level of engagement with the world (current events) to spatial intelligence (the engineering challenge) to excellence in the English language, math or other academic subjects.
Because every student in the room is gifted, this event provides students who might not be challenged by their grade level curriculum a chance to rise to a higher level of performance, she said.
“And it’s just really fun,” Ficenec said. “It’s great to be able to hand out awards to these kids and to see them cheering each other on.”
Elkhorn Advanced Learners representative Amy Gee said she was happy that the Southern Lakes network hosted this kind of event, which allows students who excel in the academic subject areas to push themselves.
Like competitive sports, this academic competition gives students the chance to learn sportsmanship — how to lose gracefully, how to win without preening and how to encourage others.
James Altermatt, who teaches the advanced math classes at Jefferson Middle School, said he thought the Academic Bowl was a great opportunity for students to get out of the regular school environment, to challenge their thinking, expand their brains and motivate them to greater achievement in the future.
“It is so nice to see these kids getting out and interacting with students from other schools,” he said.
As this year’s competition wrapped up, Jefferson Middle School’s team was announced as the overall winner for this year, with Fort Atkinson in second place.
A Fort Atkinson team — made up of Mia Oakley, Miles Ficenec, Samantha Mallin, Emily Mallin and Autumn Kittel-Phillips — won the current events competition.
