Academic Bowl winners

Taking the top prizes as individuals in the different subject areas in the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network Academic Bowl were the following:
(Note: Due to changing school policies, not every school district authorized the use of students' full names, although all of the winners' first names are shared.)
English/Language Arts
Language Arts winners at the sixth-grade level included Nevin Sievert of Waterloo in third place, Emily Mallin of Fort Atkinson in second, and Virginia Nelson of Whitewater in first.
At the seventh-grade level, ELA winners included the following: Tied for third place were Cyrus Hudec of Whitewater and Mia Oakley of Fort Atkinson. Coming in second was Leanna Schumann of Waterloo and in first was Madeleine Luebbe of Jefferson.
At the eighth-grade level, Hannah Werning of Jefferson took third place, while Chiara Chadwick of Waterloo and Emmet Fettig of Fort Atkinson tied for second.
Coming in first place for the eighth-graders in English was Ben Ugorji of Waterloo.
Math
In the area of math, at the sixth-grade level, Gage of Elkhorn came in third, James Grabinski of Whitewater in second and Cade Thiesen of Jefferson in first.
At the seventh-grade level, math winners included Katie Emery of Jefferson in third, Connor Ojibway of Fort Atkinson in second and Matthew of Elkhorn in first.
At the eighth-grade level, Kyler Pulkrabek of Jefferson came in third, Dray Haugom of Jefferson in second, and Eli Szabo of Fort Atkinson in first.
Social Studies
In the area of social studies, sixth-grade winners included David Sarmiento-Paz of Waterloo in third place, Landon Peterson of Fort Atkinson in second and Jack McQuillen of Whitewater in first.
At the seventh-grade level, Joseph of Elkhorn came in third, Josh Nygren of Whitewater in second and Emma Karnatz of Jefferson took first place.
At the eighth-grade level, Samantha Mallin of Fort Atkinson took third place, Noah Hudson of Jefferson second place and Maddox of Elkhorn first.
Science
At the sixth-grade level, there was a tie for third place between Autumn Kittel-Phillips of Fort Atkinson and Oliver Ashley of Waterloo.
Caitlin Alford of Whitewater came in second for the sixth-graders in this category and Max of Elkhorn came in first.
At the seventh-grade level, Mason Lewellin of Waterloo came in third. There was a tie for second between Emma Hanson of Jefferson and Lillian Garthwait of Fort Atkinson. Hailey Peterson of Whitewater took first.
At the eighth-grade level, Elora Wildemuth-Breitzman of Whitewater took third in science. Phoenix Severin of Fort Atkinson took second, and Michael Wilson of Jefferson Middle School topped the contest in this category.
