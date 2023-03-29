Adult recess will return to Fort Atkinson, according to a press release.
The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department announced the return of Adult Recess billed as "the ultimate throwback event for all adults looking to relive their childhood memories."
The first event was held in 2022, and officials are bringing it back for round two
(and three) this year.
“The first Adult Recess event saw over 200 adults flock to Jones Park for a night of nostalgia," said parks director Brooke Franseen, in the release. "Participants couldn’t stop raving about how much fun they were having, and we don’t blame them – it was totally tubular!”
Events are scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on May 12 and Sept. 8 at Jones Park.
Scheduled activities include kickball, dodgeball, and other childhood gym games. Less strenuous activities include giant disc matching games, giant stackable wood blocks, cornhole, badminton, and others.
Officials expanded the number of activities to accommodate high interest and attendance, Franseen said.
“Last year, a number of the activities were busy the entire time, so we have added more games to our activity list this year to accommodate more adults,” said Franseen.
The event also includes hit music from the 90's and 2000's. Food and beverages — including $1 beers — will be sold through the General's concession stand.
Organiuzers also offer childcare for adults who attend the May 12 Adult Recess on May 12. Children ages 5 and up can participate in a fun evening of crafts, games, a movie, and popcorn at Luther Elementary School.
Organizers suggest a $20 donation per child, and the childcare program has an attendance limit of 40 children.
