FORT ATKINSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 12 near County Highway C that caused one person to be Med-Flighted from the scene.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Travis Maze, the department received a call at about 3 p.m. in which the caller reported witnessing a hit and run in the area of Highway 12 and Sleepy Hollow Road at 2:49 p.m.
“A witness was behind the suspect vehicle, giving us updated information as they were traveling eastbound on Highway 12,” Maze said. “The caller advised that the driver was driving erratically and was in and out of their lane of traffic.”
Maze said that, as deputies were enroute to stop the suspect’s vehicle, they were told by the caller on the line that the suspect’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound vehicle head-on at Highway 12 and County Highway C at 2:53 p.m.
“The suspect vehicle driver was the lone occupant in the vehicle and was transported by Med-Flight with serious injuries,” Maze said “A deputy made contact with the driver at the hospital and determined that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. We will be recommending criminal charges to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office against this driver.”
Maze said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash at Highways 12 and C sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. The driver was the only occupant in that vehicle.
