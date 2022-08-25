FORT ATKINSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 12 near County Highway C that caused one person to be Med-Flighted from the scene.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Travis Maze, the department received a call at about 3 p.m. in which the caller reported witnessing a hit and run in the area of Highway 12 and Sleepy Hollow Road at 2:49 p.m.

