WE Energies and construction crews have inspected all areas and systems in the Fort Atkinson fire station to ensure no damage had occurred and that all systems were restored to proper operation following Tuesday’s gas leak, Fort Atkinson city officials said Wednesday. 

According to a press release, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Verona-based contractor Kavon Excavating struck a four-inch gas main while working on the fire station renovation project. 

WE Energies controlled the leak by 11:15 a.m. and repairs were completed by 2 p.m., according to the release.

Emergency services crews, including members of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, police department, Ryan Brothers Ambulance and an engine company from the Jefferson Fire Department responded to the scene.

EMS personnel evacuated the area directly around the fire department. About 12 residences and several businesses were affected. Those evacuated were offered shelter at the city's municipal building gym. 

Evacuees were allowed to return to their homes and businesses by 3 p.m. No injuries occurred during the incident.

