WE Energies and construction crews have inspected all areas and systems in the Fort Atkinson fire station to ensure no damage had occurred and that all systems were restored to proper operation following Tuesday’s gas leak, Fort Atkinson city officials said Wednesday.
According to a press release, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Verona-based contractor Kavon Excavating struck a four-inch gas main while working on the fire station renovation project.
WE Energies controlled the leak by 11:15 a.m. and repairs were completed by 2 p.m., according to the release.
Emergency services crews, including members of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, police department, Ryan Brothers Ambulance and an engine company from the Jefferson Fire Department responded to the scene.
EMS personnel evacuated the area directly around the fire department. About 12 residences and several businesses were affected. Those evacuated were offered shelter at the city's municipal building gym.
Evacuees were allowed to return to their homes and businesses by 3 p.m. No injuries occurred during the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.