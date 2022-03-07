Wisconsin’s 8th annual K9 Veterans Day celebration will be held Sunday, March 13, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Banquet Center, 201 S. Water St., East, Fort Atkinson.
The public is cordially invited to attend.
The featured speaker will be John Meeks, veteran K9 handler, bronze star recipient, and Executive Director of Chapter 3 of the U.S. War Dogs Association.
Receiving special recognition will be Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K9 Riggs, who was shot in the line of duty, and his handler Deputy Terry Tiffts. Whitewater’s retiring K9 Tilla and handler Officer Stuppy will be honored.
All veteran and current K9 handlers in attendance will be recognized, and fallen working dogs will be honored. Light refreshments will be provided.
At 12:30 p.m., there will be a brief wreath-laying ceremony in McCoy Park at the site of the K9 Veterans Memorial to honor K9 Seato and his handler Marine Lance Corporal Terry Beck, who were killed in action in December 1967. Immediately after the wreath-laying, participants will move to the ceremony at the American Legion.
The annual K9 Veterans Day ceremony is sponsored by The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, following the successful 2015 campaign to have March 13 proclaimed K9 Veterans Day by the Wisconsin Legislature. This proclamation designated March 13 as a day to remember and honor military working dogs, police dogs, customs dogs, search and rescue dogs, border patrol dogs, arson dogs and secret service dogs that help to protect and serve our nation.
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc. is a nonprofit organization of volunteers offering training classes, education and community service.
