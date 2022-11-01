Annual trunk-or-treat in Fort Atkinson By Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Nov 1, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now The Fort Atkinson Lions Club lion was giving out the second best thing to candy, high fives. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Who knew being a dog you could get a whole bag of treats for Halloween? Nicole Eithun Buy Now Some kids had to work hard for their candy, or should I say walk the plank to avoid swimming with the sharks. Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Halloween night, Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson hosted the annual trunk-or-treat in Jones Park, Fort Atkinson.“Our goal with trunk or treat is to create a safe and fun event where all children are able to enjoy Halloween and trick or treating,” said Megan Cooper, Fort Atkinson Kiwanian. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Treating Trick Halloween Megan Cooper Fort Atkinson Kiwanian Night Jones Park Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.