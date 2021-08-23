Fort Atkinson has been lucky to escape the volunteer firefighter shortage that some other small towns have experienced in recent decades.
In fact, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department runs pretty close to a full roster most of the time, and many of the volunteers are comparatively young.
However, that doesn’t mean the local fire department hasn’t seen impacts from the same changing demographics that have affected other small communities in the area.
“Recruitment is not a problem for us — but we still have issues staffing calls,” said Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch.
Rausch, who has served as a firefighter for four decades and took over as chief in 2016, said that when he got started, most firefighters lived and worked in the downtown area, and many local industries authorized their employees to leave in the middle of a work shift to fight a fire.
But while Fort Atkinson still has a strong business and industrial base — unlike some other smaller communities which have seen local industry dry up and local residents become commuters — the business climate has changed.
“Many of our local industries just don’t have the depth of staffing that they used to,” Rausch said.
When he took over as chief, Rausch said the first thing he did was to go around to the major employers, asking them to accommodate local firefighters leaving to attend to this vital community service.
“What I heard was ‘We’d be glad to let them go, but we don’t have anybody to take over,’” Rausch said. “If an employee comes off the line at Jones, for example, there might not be anyone to fill in.”
The fact that Fort Atkinson’s firefighting team is comparatively young is a plus, when compared to other area departments top-heavy with volunteers close to retirement age.
“Most of our volunteers are fairly young, with less than 10 years with the department. A good 30 percent has been here less than five years,” he said.
But that overall youth has its drawbacks, too. These younger volunteers tend to have younger families with lots of conflicts, from youth sports to children’s sick days.
Whereas decades ago firefighters tended to come from the local community and stay in the same town throughout their career, the younger generation tends to be more mobile, Rausch said. For this reason, retention becomes a challenge as younger firefighters move into, then out of the local community.
Meanwhile, most couples now both work outside the home, which limits firefighters’ flexibility if they have young children.
In his early years firefighting, Rausch said this was his prime focus outside of work and the fact that his wife stayed home made him more flexible yet.
Now almost everyone is part of a dual income family.
In addition, in keeping with overall trends across the state, fewer firefighters live close to the fire station, which affects response times.
“Some 18 of us live south of Hackbarth Road,” Rausch said.
One thing that helps the Fort Atkinson Fire Department staff daytime fires is the fact that many of the firefighters work in other city departments.
That means they’re right in the area and can suit up and respond to calls immediately.
However, it does take those workers away from their main duties.
“Last week we had a house fire, and the firefighters were out there for the whole day,” Rausch said. “Needless to say, they didn’t get a lot done in their departments.”
Another complicating factor is the increase in overall fire calls and the expansion of roles the fire department now takes on in comparison to decades ago.
“In 2000, we responded to 186 calls. Last year, it was closer to 500, and this year we’re on pace to be over 500,” Rausch said.
“And it isn’t just fires,” he said. “More than half of those calls are EMS (Emergency Medical Service) related. We assist Ryan Brothers or serve as first responders to a car accident with a medical component,” he said.
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department has 45 members, four of whom are considered full-time administrative staffers with special responsibilities.
The rest are volunteers and are paid-on-call.
“If people move into the area and are already certified, they can join our roster pretty much immediately,” Rausch said.
“If they apply but are not trained, we generally wait to put together a full recruit class,” he said.
The training process takes roughly a year. If recruits successfully complete the 200-hour training process, they can become part of the regular fire department.
Being part of the rescue crew requires additional certification and more hours of training in procedures like extrication.
Being certified as a first responder or an Emergency Medical Technician carries separate, weighty training requirements.
EMR (emergency medical responder) training is 100 hours, while EMT Basic training entails 288 hours.
Fort Atkinson, which is a joint fire/EMS department, is credentialed as an EMT-Basic department.
The department does have a few paramedics (with an even higher level of emergency medical training) who are cross-credentialed with someone else like Ryan Bros. Ambulance or the Jefferson Fire Department/EMS.
Rausch said that the department’s existing volunteers have proven to be its best recruitment tool. When there’s a hole in the roster, members tend to talk to people they know who they feel would be good in this role.
The department also does a lot of promotion through social media.
Overall, Rausch said he is really happy to be situated in Fort Atkinson, a community which despite modern-day challenges really gets behind its fire department.
“When I became chief in late 2016, I saw the need for a third ambulance, so we started a community fundraiser,” he said. “I figured it would take us a year to raise the money, but we had it in three weeks.
“I was able to train personnel, purchase the ambulance and get it up and running, serving the community, within eight months,” he said.
“That’s really been an asset,” he said, noting that the new unit runs some 50 to 70 calls a year.
Finally, he said the community has been generous in its support of the ongoing fire station expansion, which is set to wrap up this summer, with a Grand Opening and ceremony tentatively set for 9/11 — a day firefighters everywhere will never forget.
