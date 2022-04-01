Though the weather has been jockeying back and forth recently between winter and spring, plans for Easter activities are well under way in area communities.
After a pandemic break or changes in procedure to minimize the spread of COVID-19, most area communities are returning to more traditional public egg hunts this spring, with most of the activities taking place on the second or third weekend of April.
A list of egg hunts for children follows.
The first egg hunt event to take place this season will be hosted by the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
The society will host an egg hunt and photo ops with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to noon April 2 at the animal shelter, located between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson at W6127 Kiesling Road.
While most of the events on this listing are free, this one is a fundraiser event to support the nonprofit’s operations. Photos with the Easter Bunny cost $15, and after the photo op, children will be invited to search the grounds for Easter eggs.
Also taking place this weekend is Whitewater‘s event.
Whitewater’s egg hunt, hosted by Phi Delta Theta and Delta Zeta and the Congregational United Church of Christ, will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at Starin Park.
There is no official charge, but a $5 suggested donation will be collected, with all proceeds going toward the Live Like Lou Foundation.
There are four age categories: 0-5, 6-9, 10-14, and 15 and up.
In Watertown, AmVets Post #35 will host its 74th annual egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Riverside Park. The event is open to egg-hunters from toddlers through age 10.
In Jefferson, the Jefferson Optimist Club will sponsor its annual egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Stoppenbach Park, with the event centering around the east park shelter. The hunt is open to youngsters through age 10.
In Fort Atkinson, the city recreation department will host a children’s egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 9 in Ralph Park.
In Palmyra, the Lions Club will sponsor a children’s egg hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. April 16 in the Village Park.
Ixonia will host its traditional children’s Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 16 in Firemen’s Park.
The village of Johnson Creek is not hosting an egg hunt this year, but plans are under way for an egg hunt at the Johnson Creek Premium Outlets. Details were not yet available as of press time, but traditionally the event has taken place the Saturday of Easter weekend at 1 p.m., with the hunt open to children through age 12.
The community of Eagle will host a children’s egg hunt at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, at the Village Park.
St. Mary’s of Dousman will host an egg hunt Sunday, April 10, on the church lawn.
The Sullivan Village Fire Department will host that community’s annual egg hunt, which will take place at Village Park at 1 p.m. April 10.
