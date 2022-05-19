WHITEWATER — Back after a pandemic hiatus, the 2022 Southern Lakes Anthology features the work of many talented students from the greater Jefferson County area and beyond.
Third- through eighth-graders were invited to submit entries in several different categories, including drawings, fiction, poetry, illustrated writing, expository writing and cartoons.
All of the entries had to revolve around this year’s theme of “Unstoppable.”
Top entries from the various classes and schools went through a winnowing process at the school district level, with only 24 entries allowed to be submitted by each participating district.
On Jan. 25, representatives from 36 different area school districts met to select the final pieces to be published in the Southern Lakes Anthology book.
The book was released May 18 at the honors reception for those published in the SLA. The reception took place at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Irvin L. Young Auditorium.
The anthology is the project of the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network, which offers student programming, staff development, and professional networking to meet the needs of gifted kids across southeastern Wisconsin.
Fort AtkinsonFrom the Fort Atkinson schools, honorees included:
Fourth-grader Andrew Snethen, with his poetry entry, entitled “How to Become 34.”
Fourth-grader Emma Smith, with her poetry entry, “Solar System.”
Third-grader Delaney Riddell, with the prose entry, “The Girl Who Was Different.”
Sixth-grader Aspen Eicken with the prose entry “Tiffany’s Revenge.”
Eighth-grader Samantha Mallin with the poetry entry “Remember Your Power.”
Eighth-grader Tori Edwards with the illustrated writing entry “The Broken Glass.”
JeffersonPublished from the Jefferson school district were:
Third-grader Ali Hernandez with art entitled “Storms.”
Third-grader Ava Kammer, with illustrated writing entitled “Amazing Women”
Third-grader Avery Wedl, with a poem titled “Tornado.”
Fourth-grader Oliver Schroedl with a poem titled “Seasons.”
Fifth-grader Ezra Nobling, with a piece of art entitled “Imagination.”
Fifth-grader Lyla Warborg, with a poem entitled “Thinking.”
Seventh-grader Madeleine Luebbe, with a poem titled “The Nature of Our Planet.”
Eighth-grader Logan LeMaster, with a prose piece entitled “Current.”
Eighth-grader Addy Nelson, with a poem entitled “Inevitable.”
Eighth-grader Adam Nobling, with artwork entitled “Evolution.”
Michael Wilson and Jayden Ridgeman with a cooperative illustrated writing entry entitled “Time.”
Maya Warborg and Kiernan Kawleski with a cooperative illustrated writing entry entitled “She is Relentless.”
Meanwhile, Jefferson High School artists selected to take part in the related art exhibit, which will be on display at the Southern Lakes Anthology reception, include: Melissa Bruhn, Gabe Frankiewicz, Ky Rechlin and Ashley Olmos-Garcia.
Johnson Creek
More than 120 students entered the initial competition from the Johnson Creek School District, including Ryder Kerttulla, whose cartoon was considered as a possible piece for this year’s anthology cover.
Other students chosen for publication included:
Third-grader Ellieannah Muse, with a piece of art entitled “The Spinning Wheel.”
Third-grader Landon Wellnitz, with art entitled “Stick Together.”
Fourth-grader Cora Clouse with art entitled “Too Many Adventures.”
Fourth-grader Bradley Hail, with an illustrated writing piece titled “Gaming Urge.”
Fourth-grader Ashton McMillan, with an illustrated writing piece.
Fourth-grader Laila Rose, with an illustrated writing piece entitled “Game Day.”
Fourth-grader Lyrik Streich with artwork entitled “Best Friends Forever.”
Fourth-grader Kolby Sweger, with art titled “The Earth’s Powers.”
Fourth-grader Matthew Swanson, with art titled “Sacrifice.”
Fourth-grader David Straube, with art entitled “Imagination.”
Fourth-grader Jonathan Rodriguez, with a piece of art entitled “Space.”
Fourth-grader Quinn Tracy, with a poem titled “Love.”
Seventh-grader Sophia Le, with art titled “Into Space.”
Eighth-grader Francisco Gutierrez, with art titled “Curiosity.”
Eighth-grader Ryder Kerttula with a cartoon titled “Overcome.”
Eighth-grader Melanie Ayala, with art called “We Stand Together.”
Eighth-grader Evan Chowanec, with artwork entitled “Inevitable Extinction,” and:
Eighth-grader Jason Wildes, with a cartoon titled “Fighting Assad As One.”
Whitewater
The following Whitewater students were selected for publication:
Third-grader Corbin Bunger from Lakeview Elementary School in art.
Third-grader Owen Pinzino from Lincoln Elementary School with a cartoon.
Fourth-grader Rafaela Los from Lincoln with poetry.
Fourth-grader Alexis Tanner from Washington Elementary School with illustrated writing.
Fifth-grader Serina Soto from Washington with art.
Sixth-grader Maya Davis from Whitewater Middle School with a prose entry.
Sixth-grader Henry Brockwell from Whitewater Middle School with poetry.
Sixth-grader Jack McQuillen from Whitewater Middle School, in prose.
Seventh-grader Hailey Peterson from Whitewater Middle School with a poem.
Eighth-grader Margaret Brown from Whitewater Middle School in poetry.
Eighth-grader Emma Valadez-Morales from Whitewater Middle School in poetry, and:
Eighth-grader Elora Wildermuth-Breitzman from Whitewater Middle School in poetry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.