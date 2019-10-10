WHITEWATER – The Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) will celebrate 2019 at an annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center on 402 West Main St. The meeting will feature a review of 2019, the election of board members and plans for 2020.
“We hope people will join us on the 22nd. It is a great opportunity to meet the board, learn what the Alliance has been doing and offer insight into what our members would like to see,” WAA President Megan Matthews said.
The board members of the Whitewater Arts Alliance invite artists, art-lovers and community members to join them at the annual meeting. Anyone interested in serving on the board or as an officer should contact Megan Matthews (262) 472-7022 or matthewm@uww.edu) and plan to attend the meeting. Nominations will be accepted from the floor.
The members of the Whitewater Arts Alliance include artists and people who enjoy art. Artists and art-advocates alike are invited to join the Whitewater Arts Alliance. Members receive regular communication from the Alliance regarding art-happenings in the area. By becoming members, they also are helping to support an active, thriving, arts alliance in our community. Please check out the WAA website on whitewaterarts.org or the Whitewater Arts Alliance on Facebook. All members are invited to renew their membership for 2020 and help bring the arts to life in Whitewater.
The mission of the Whitewater Arts Alliance is to promote the visual and performing arts through an alliance of artists, individuals, educational resources, and organizations to promote creativity and diversity that will serve to educate and enrich the lives of the residents of the Whitewater community and surrounding areas.
