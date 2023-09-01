Panel 3, or the far east panel has the Rock River as well with a fisherman along the northern bank with lots of farmland across the river, showcasing our agricultural heritage. South of the river is the Eli May House of neo-gothic design (cross shape with lots of ornate work) currently on the designated location of the original fort. Next to that note the 1901 steeple and St. Paul’s Evangelische Kirche (St. Paul’s Lutheran Church). On the Water Department Building you will note the 1901 water tower on the corner of the building. Next see the Masonic lodge building, currently the Fort Atkinson Club. Finally notice in the lower part of the panel the Dwight Foster Public Library. It does not have the more recent additions of the children’s wing and new entrance but is arguably the finest library in our county.
In the first panel, to the north of the river would be a Native American settlement and the effigy mounds, particularly the panther intaglio. The wickiup hut would be akin to the design at the Hoard Museum. Next to that would be the Rufus Doge log cabin and fields/carriage. Rufus Dodge was one of our earliest settlers. He and his wife Lucretia settled to the west of town. Their frame house now stands near the high school. Their frame house now stands near the high school. The complex of buildings remaining north of the river are Northwestern Manufacturing, including the current TPF Outdoors shop in the only remaining Northwestern building. Those buildings were in the Festival Grocery Store parking lot area/complex. South of the river are many Jones Manufacturing buildings. The Milo and Sally Jones frame house of 1848, the Jones barn painted in its current yellow color across from the Rock River Park entrance along Hwy 106 west and the Green Mountain House built by Milo Jones as a tavern, hotel and dance hall in 1845 of cream city brick manufactured here in town. Please note the J-Star logo on the sign next to the Christmas Tree that at one time adorned the river front in Bicentennial Park for years. There is a steam engine showcasing many of the passenger and freight trains.
The middle panel would have more activity along the river. In the river would be a raft portraying early crossings of the river before any existing bridges (note Main St. bridge on Water Dept. Bldg). Next would be the old Nasco building with a seaplane in front of it. The museum has a photo of that event. The Lucien Caswell Italianate Renaissance house that once stood where Walgreens is (former location of St. Joseph’s church) next. There are a few fishermen of diverse backgrounds in front/along the river; we still see many people of all ethnicities fishing along the river. South of the river will be the Louis Lorman Junk building, the Dwight Foster House of 1842 now located on the Hoard Museum grounds and the Bettersox manufacturing building. Please note the small fort structure to the far east of the panel, as well as the Fireside Dinner Theatre early design building and current flame structure. In addition, we hope you recognize our iconic catfish statue that is on the Good to Go/Bridge grounds.
