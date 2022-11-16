FORT ATKINSON — As its watches its more-than-50-year-old headquarters slowly crumble, the City of Fort Atkinson Public Works Department and other officials are recommending a replacement be built at site of the current one.
This news was conveyed to the city's council this week by Fort Atkinson Public Works Superintendent Tom Williamson, who said the current facility suffers from "age-related, rapid deterioration and rising maintenance costs." It also requires major structural and environmental controls upgrades, such as a new HVAC system.
The city's council was already aware of the dire condition of the public works complex before Williamson's update. It is a place Williamson called "unhealthy" for workers due, in part, to roof leaks around electrical equipment and other problems. This led aldermen to approve a full campus facility evaluation in 2017.
There is a current, 2022, existing facility review with concept plans for two locations owned by the city. One is the current public works site and the other is the former Loeb Lorman site. The current facility site is located at 700 James Place and the Loeb Lorman site is at 115 Lorman St.
The city council at its June 21 meeting, approved a bid proposal from Engberg Anderson Architects for the planning and preparation of Fort Atkinson Public Works facility concept plans, one for each of the two sites.
"Staff has worked closely with Engberg Anderson Architects to coordinate two prepared concept plans and construction cost estimates. The plans were prepared to allow for proper evaluation of the existing facility campus and the Loeb Lorman site, for area, location and anticipated facility design criteria," Williamson said.
A fuel system that dates to the 1970s is also being viewed as obsolete by the State of Wisconsin and is in need of replacement.
For the council this week, Williamson displayed several photos of various parts of the current facility that depicted the electrical panel with water damage, water damage to a supervisor's office, main office water damage and other spaces in need of repair or upgrade.
"Having water leaking over that (electrical) panel is pretty serious," he said.
Williamson acknowledged that the Loeb Lorman site was purchased by the city in 2022 with the expectation that the buildings be razed and the site reclaimed for future development. He said the buildings that exist there are scheduled to be removed this month, or in December. There is soil contamination at the site.
Williamson noted that the grant money that is in place for the reclamation of the site requires a five-year waiting period for the city to redevelop it for city use. He said, however, that design could take place in 2026, with ground being broken in 2028.
Williamson also warned that there could be a considerable increase in construction costs during the waiting period and also in that time the current facility would need extensive repairs to remain functional. The repairs include a new roof system at a cost of about $100,000 and an environmental control system, including the HVAC system, the cost of which has yet to be determined.
The initial 2022 cost estimate for the Loeb Lorman site is $21,359,773.
Williamson said the existing facility could remain functional during construction of a new facility at that same site. He also said building a new facility at the current site accelerates the "improvement time" with design possible in 2023 and a ground breaking in 2024. It would, however, come with possible acquisition of adjacent lands and a roadway vacation.
He called this, "the preferred option" and it comes with an initial, 2022 cost estimate of $18,876,039.
"The project, regardless of the location, represents a significant investment for the city," Williamson said. "There are two phases of costs for the work — the first is the project design and site development phase and second is the project construction phase."
He said project design and site development will move forward first and is budgeted within the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan at $100,000. The actual cost of this phase will be determined through solicitation of competitive proposals and will come before council for approval.
"Depending on the location selected, site development funds may include property acquisition or significant repair to the existing facility," he said. "Funds for design beyond those budgeted, property acquisition, and/or repairs may be drawn from unassigned fund balance, ARPA, or proceeds from future borrowing."
He said costs related to the construction phase of the project will be funded through borrowing general obligation bonds and/or utility revenue bonds.
"In either case, several funds, including the city’s general fund, water utility, wastewater utility, and stormwater utility may be used to repay the bonds, due to the facility’s use for utility infrastructure repair and staffing," Williamson said. the city’s general fund, supported by the tax levy, would likely repay the majority of the bonds over a 20-year period."
He said the expected borrowing in 2024 or 2028, "although significant, will keep the city well below the debt limitations outlined in state statutes and within the city’s own fiscal policy relating to borrowing capacity."
The exact impact on the city’s debt capacity will not be known until the location is chosen, the building and site design are complete, the project is competitively bid and interest rates are known, he added.
Williamson spoke of the "pros and cons" of each option, noting the positive aspects of building at the Lorman site is that it is rectangular and allows for future expansion, but the cons include that there is the five-year waiting period related to the grant process.
The pros of the existing site and the "preferred option" is that the city can reuse an existing building on the west side of the site and the construction timeline is shortened. The drawback is that there is limited land for future expansion.
"Staff would certainly recommend that we move forward with the redevelopment of the existing location," Williamson said.
The next steps include city council review of the facts and it will be asked to come to a consensus on which location should be chosen.
Williamson said there is room for growth at the preferred site, design should take the city out 25 to 30 years and there is room there for some growth.
"It is expandable and will grow with us," he said.
