FORT ATKINSON — As its watches its more-than-50-year-old headquarters slowly crumble, the City of Fort Atkinson Public Works Department and other officials are recommending a replacement be built at site of the current one.

This news was conveyed to the city's council this week by Fort Atkinson Public Works Superintendent Tom Williamson, who said the current facility suffers from "age-related, rapid deterioration and rising maintenance costs." It also requires major structural and environmental controls upgrades, such as a new HVAC system.

