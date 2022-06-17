A group of students is taught about how to spot trees that have been damaged by emerald ash borers and other invasive species. Researchers are looking for new ways to stop the borers, including wasps that kill borer larvae and eggs, resistant tree species and fungus that kills borers.
A state Department of Natural Resources staff member helps mark ash trees in the state to track the spread of emerald ash borers. Emerald ash borers are an invasive species that has spread across the state since 2008, killing an estimated 90-95% of emerald trees.
For the 30th year, Fort Atkinson was named as a Tree City USA, but the city forestry department is still battling little green bugs that continue to devastate the tree plantings it manages.
The Tree City USA designation was granted as Fort Atkinson and Jefferson County face the difficult task of protecting the ash tree population from invasive emerald ash borers, which first appeared in the Milwaukee area in 2008. Since that time, the borers have spread across the state, killing an estimated 90 to 95% of the state’s 800 million ash trees.
In Jefferson County, this mortality rate has steadily increased over the past three years or so, according to Department of Natural Resources plant pest and disease specialist Michael Hillstrom.
There are signs of hope, however, as new strategies are being employed to help prevent long-term issues from the emerald ash borers, Hillstrom said. These strategies include bio control releases of tiny wasps to kill borer larvae and eggs, research of new tree varieties that are resistant or tolerant to borers, and the testing of a fungus that kills borers in Canada.
“It’s a bit doom and gloom looking at this current moment, but there are new strategies we find every year that’s giving us a better hope that this is something we will hopefully be able to manage over time,” Hillstrom said.
Hillstrom also suggested keeping the percentage of any species of tree in urban spaces to under 10% of the total population to prevent disease or death of large areas of greenery. He gave the example of chestnut blight and Dutch elm disease, which have wiped out large sections of chestnut trees and elm trees, respectively, in Wisconsin and neighboring states in recent decades.
For three decades, the city has continued to meet the requirements and expectations of the Tree City USA program.
In order to claim the title of a Tree City USA, cities must meet four requirements: forming a tree board or department; creating a tree-care ordinance; having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Urban tree plantings help reduce energy consumption by up to 25% and properly placed trees increase property values up to 20%. Trees also help clean water and create animal habitats to encourage biodiversity, according to the press release. There are more than 3,600 three City USAs with a combined population of about 155 million residents.
