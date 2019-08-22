Wade Root set his phone down on the table in the coffee shop and leaned back in his chair with a smile on his face. He was only a few days away from something he’s never done in his hometown before.
For years, Root has traveled with his band Flashback around the state chasing the next stage. There was a time, he said, he didn’t even know what it was like to have a weekend free. Or to do something as simple as go to a Friday night fish fry.
His life consisted of getting off stage in the early morning hours having just played a four-hour gig, then loading up the band’s equipment after another late-night. He did that for 32 years.
So, when he stopped playing for almost the last seven years, he found his weekends again. But there was only one problem. Another opportunity came along.
This summer, Flashback has bolted into their future playing their third and final show of the season in Fort Atkinson. And this will mark the first time Root will have played the Rhythm on the River festival.
“It’s good for me because I get to see everybody,” he said.
The venue will be filled with friends and family in the audience, all coming to see a few hometown bands that first took the stage here about 35 years ago.
The classic rock soundtrack will be back as Flashback plugs in to Aerosmith, AC/DC and Reo Speedwagon. And the band Apex takes on classics of the ‘80s like Journey.
“If we can’t sound like the record we won’t do it,” Root said of who they choose to cover.
When Root talks about music he does so with a passion. He tells of the stories he has heard about the Ryman Auditorium and Tootsies in Nashville and the music scene there. He talks about the music he grew up loving and playing. He even talks of a resurgence in the music scene in the area that spreads all the way to Madison.
For local musicians live music was everything, Root said of growing up during a heyday in the 1980s. But then places started filling that live music with DJs. Now, he said, you will see a guitar in the corner of a bar and pay attention.
“You get that heart-to-heart feeling of someone singing. It’s nice,” he said.
While he doesn’t miss the late-night gigs, those have been replaced with afternoon shows, he said. Often, places around Lake Koshkonong have live music while people are taking a break from the water.
“It’s coming back,” Root said of live music. “It is back. It’s back.”
Root is joined in the band by Eric Jazdzewski on drums and Jeffery Wollin on bass, two members who have been with him since the early days. Root graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1981, and the three made a long career of playing.
“We played all the bars and gigs. Battle of the bands. State Fair and Summerfest,” he said.
In the late 1990s, he was joined on stage by his sister Lisa Meitzner and her husband Tom.
Adding another vocalist, especially one who he grew up singing and harmonizing with, expanded the play list. Now they tackle bands like Heart.
When he started out in music, Root said no one in the band knew how to read music. They played by ear.
And the first time he hit the stage, he felt the nerves.
“I was not used to singing in front of people. A little shy, you know,” he said.
After a band member was injured, the group did one more show with a new member, but the change didn’t take. The group took a long break. But last year, Root had a call to perform at a benefit.
“I called everybody up. Same song list. Let’s do this,” he said. “It was fun for everyone to get back together.”
After three practice sessions, the energy and chemistry were still there. And hitting the stage a littler earlier also is a benefit.
“We don’t want to be out (that late),” the 56-year-old said with a laugh.
On Saturday, Flashback will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and alternate sets with Apex, also of Fort Atkinson.
While the two bands have known of each other over the years playing since the 1980s, this is only their second time they will share a stage.
“We have kind of crossed the same dirt for a lot of years,” said Apex lead singer Travis Larson.
Apex plays a broad range of music including Journey and Styx. Larson said they also would love to play Rush, a band favorite.
“We can’t play Rush. We’re not that good. But we love to listen to it,” Larson said with a laugh.
Larson’s wife, Amy, also was a founder for Rhythm on the River in 2003.
The band had one of their busiest seasons in the last year, but Larson said there is no thoughts of being a touring band. The few gigs they do each year is enough. And summers are for family time.
But Larson sees this area as doing well promoting live music. He also is looking forward to Saturday for another opportunity to live the life of a rock star one more time.
“Honestly we have such a great time on stage together,” he said. “What I’m looking forward to the most is spending two hours with my best friends. We have been together forever.
It doesn’t get any better than that.”
“We are all practicing rock-star wannabes. And for one night we get to be that.”
Root said the two bands even have a surprise planned. And there is no headliner, only two bands who have come a long way doing something they love.
When the lights go up, there will be this feeling of “we’re back.” And for any band to be playing into their fourth decade they need to only listen to what they play.
Like REO said — “Roll with the Changes.”
