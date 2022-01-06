Steve Dehnert, President and CEO of Badger Bank, announces that he has moved out of his role as President of Badger Bank effective Dec. 31, 2021. He will continue as CEO and Chairman of the Board.
Chairman Dehnert announces the promotion of David Keleher as Badger Bank’s new President.
David Keleher previously held the position of Executive Vice President, Senior Loan Officer and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Badger Bank. David will continue to set the pace of “Working Together, Achieving Success” that Dehnert had set in place.
Keleher began his career with Badger Bank in April of 2010 as Vice President. Originally from Shullsburg, Keleher resides in the Cambridge area. Keleher and his wife have three grown children.
Keleher graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville receiving a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration Finance, and a minor in Accounting. He attended the prestigious Graduate School of Banking at the UW-Madison.
With 40 years of experience in the banking industry, Keleher offers a depth of knowledge in lending, compliance regulations, deposits and operations. His knowledge and understanding not only of the Badger Bank product offerings, but of how to develop, grow and operate a successful financial institution led to this much deserved promotion.
“We look forward to David’s continued long-term contributions,” stated Steve Dehnert.
Chairman Dehnert also announces Tom Dehnert as newly appointed Executive Vice President.
Tom Dehnert started at the Bank in 2008 as a Customer Service Representative. He has held various positions including Personal Banker and Security Officer; currently he is a VP/Loan Officer.
Tom serves on many committees within the bank and is the Badger Bank WBA Advocacy Officer. He currently sits on the bank’s Board of Directors.
Tom is a Fort Atkinson High School and UW-Whitewater graduate. He also is a graduate from the Graduate School of Banking at the UW-Madison.
He is an active member of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Fort Atkinson Rotary Club, being a past Director and President of both. He resides in Lake Mills with his wife, Lindsey, and their two children.
Tom will enter his role as Executive Vice President while continuing to deliver long-term success to customers and area communities.
“As a community bank that prides itself on personalized service, we need to be certain we have the leadership to deliver that promise," stated Dehnert. "I feel Tom will continue what we have built on thus far."
Chairman Dehnert announces the promotion of Mitch Weyer to Vice President/Senior Loan Officer
Mitch Weyer began at Badger Bank in January of 2008 as a teller and has been a Vice President and Loan Officer for several years. Mitch also is a graduate from UW-Whitewater and the Graduate School of Banking at the UW-Madison.
In addition he was awarded a Certificate of Executive Leadership from the Center for Professional and Executive Development (CPED) at the Wisconsin School of Business. This is the highest-level certificate offered by CPED and reflects the rigorous leadership curriculum that is delivered through the Graduate School of Banking.
Mitch resides in Lake Mills with his wife, Chandra, and their two young children. He has served the Johnson Creek Chamber of Commerce as past President and board member, as well as sitting on the board of the Johnson Creek Lions Club.
“Mitch will continue our initiatives for overall bank growth,” said Steve Dehnert. "Mitch has grown in his roles here at Badger Bank. We are very excited to have him take the lead in our loan department.”
