FORT ATKINSON—Badger Bank has announced the hiring of Attorney Karen L. Riemer.
Riemer is an experienced legal advisor and administrator with a diverse background in estate planning, business management and trust administration tax return preparation, probate and estate resolution.
According to the bank, Riemer particularly enjoys assisting elders with care planning and addressing financial concerns, seeking to preserve relationships within the family, while being an advocate for seniors.
Riemer is a graduate with honors of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. with a business administration major and concentration in human resource management. She graduated from Marquette University Law School in 1999. Riemer is also Certified Senior Professional in human resources by the Society for Human Resource Management.
Riemer is a member of the National Association of Elder Law & Attorneys, Wisconsin Chapter. She is also a member of five sections of the State Bar of Wisconsin, proud member of the Lake Mills Rotary Club and a member of the Tyranena Ladies Service Club. Riemer has an extensive history of volunteer work.
“We are very pleased to have Karen join our Badger Bank team. Her talents as a practicing attorney and her local ties will be very beneficial to all our current and future customers. Karen brings a wealth of knowledge and professionalism to our Trust Investment Department and we look forward to her growing our relationships,” said CEO Steve Dehnert.
Riemer joins Certified Trust & Fiduciary Advisor, Ann Herdendorf, providing, Investment and Trust & Estate Services at Badger Bank.
