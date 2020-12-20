As the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact continue to ravage communities across the nation, some populations have been disproportionately affected by this crisis.
This past fall, Badger Bank once again has partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBank Chicago) to help the communities it serves by contributing matching dollars to the Targeted Impact Fund. FHLBank Chicago’s Targeted Impact Fund provides grants to support relief efforts for populations hardest-hit by COVID-19.
Badger Bank knows that additional investment in the communities it serves remains essential. Through this program, the bank reaffirms its commitment to support communities by granting $35,000 to the Targeted Impact Fund’s qualified community members who have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
Seven $5,000 grants were granted to local qualifying small businesses and non-profit organizations. Eligible beneficiaries of the Targeted Impact Fund must align with at least one of the following program priorities:
• Support for Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and/or Women’s Business Enterprises (WBEs) to develop, grow, and/or rebuild small businesses classified as an MBE or WBE; an MBE is a business with over 50% minority ownership, and a WBE is a business with over 50% female ownership.
• Advancement of Black and Latino communities through organizations that promote a fair and inclusive society or otherwise promote equity and racial justice.
• Empowerment services for population’s hardest-hit by COVID-19 including but not limited to Black, Latino, Native American, elderly and rural communities.
• Support for affordable housing sustainability to assist low- and moderate-income households through entities that provide or promote affordable housing via rental assistance programs, housing counseling agencies, homeless services, fair housing agencies, and affordable housing projects in need of operational support.
“The Targeted Impact Fund demonstrates our investment in the communities we serve,” said Steve Dehnert, president and CEO of Badger Bank. “Our local non-profits and small businesses need to flourish in order to keep our small communities thriving. Badger Bank is grateful to be able to invest in the very reason we continue to keep our bank local.”
Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) is the recipient of one of seven $5,000 grants. Helping Neighbors in Need is their slogan, and they do that indeed. CART is in the business of changing and shaping lives.
The non-profit organization is aimed at providing a holistic approach to solving some of society’s biggest challenges. They make sure their partners are empowered by creating opportunities for individuals and communities. For more information visit cartforhelp.org.
Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) also received a $5,000 grant. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to provide quality, out of school care that will inspire the local youth to be contributing, productive and responsible community members through intentional programming that supports positive character development and unique opportunities to grow as individuals. For more information visit basefortatkinson.org.
BASE offers critical after school care during the hours of 3 and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at all four public elementary schools in Fort Atkinson. BASE also offers a full summer wraparound program from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“BASE is very appreciative of the support of Badger Bank through the Targeted Impact Fund,” Said Alicia Norris, executive director of BASE Fort Atkinson. “This donation comes at a critical time when we are supporting kids and families with our full day virtual learning support program.”
For more information regarding the Targeted Impact Fund visit fhlbc.com.
