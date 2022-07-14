Badger Bank promotes two

Badger Bank has announced the promotion of two of its employees.
Cierra Pryce has been promoted to the position of accounting assistant. Pryce recently earned her associate degree in finance and is currently completing her associate degree in accounting. Since joining the bank in December 2019, Pryce has proven herself to be a
valuable asset to the bank while diligently completing her studies.
She started as a teller and has most recently worked in the operations department. “We look forward to Cierra bringing her talents to her new role, and she is ready to apply her education to her career,” said company financial officer Craig Keleher.
The bank also announcd the promotion of Taylor Eppler to the position of operations associate. Eppler joined the bank in August 2017.
In her nearly five years as a teller, she has acquired significant knowledge and experience and is ready to take her career to the next level.
Eppler’s ability to take on her new role, is a natural fit for both herr and the bank.
“Our team has really flourished through the past several years and Cierra and Taylor will
keep that progress going”, said David Keleher, president of Badger Bank. “I am proud to support the growth of both Cierra and Taylor’s career paths in their new roles.”
