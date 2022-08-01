A business that has long served fishing and water recreationalists along the Rock River has relocated and will host an open house Aug. 12 as part of its grand reopening in its new location.
Bait Box on the Rock, formerly known as Rock River Bait Box, relocated from Rock River Road on the east side of town to 1240 Riverside Drive on the west side, formerly the L&L Auto location.
Owner Brian Huser moved the business after Jefferson County acquired his property earlier this year.
Fisherman and boaters have come to rely on Huser for its selection of bait and his knowledge and selection of fishing gear.
The business has an in-house custom rod builder who also does rod and reel repair. For anything not in stock, special orders are accepted. Huser also rents kayaks and gear.
Staff is comprised of seasoned fisherman from the Fort Atkinson area, who have grown up fishing the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong waters.
The open house is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12. Celebrity chef Shotgun Schafer from the Larry Smith show will be grilling, and professional fisherman Dale Halgeson will be conducting seminars.
Giveaways and raffles are scheduled hourly, and a disc jockey will be playing music all day.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber will host a Business After Hours at the same location from 5 to 7 p.m. Area member businesses and their guests are invited to attend.
Bait Box on the Rock website is www.rockbaitbox.com and Facebook @Rockbait4less. Inquiries can be made by calling 920-691-2602.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.