The person involved in a shootout with Wisconsin State Patrol troopers last week in Fort Atkinson was believed to have brandished a handgun and taken an undisclosed amount of money from Summit Credit Union in Monona earlier that day.
Joseph R. Crawford, 23, is believed to have been the suspect who entered the bank on Monona Drive Dec. 9 at approximately 9:44 a.m., according to a press release from the Monona Police Department.
City of Monona Police officers responded to a report of an armed bank robbery at Summit Credit Union, 5809 Monona Drive.
Upon arrival, officers learned that one male suspect entered the bank where he contacted two employees before he brandished a handgun and ordered the two employees to the vault, according to the release.
The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, fleeing on foot to a vehicle parked nearby. Witnesses outside the bank saw the suspect drive off, traveling west on Frost Woods Road, in what was believed to be an older model Oldsmobile Alero, or similar type vehicle.
Officers canvased the local neighborhood and were able to obtain video of the suspect vehicle leaving the area, according to the release. The vehicle and suspect images were circulated to local law enforcement agencies.
Shortly after circulating the images, the Monona Police Department was notified that the suspect vehicle appeared to be the same as that in the officer-involved shooting near Fort Atkinson shortly after 12:30 p.m. on the same day.
Crawford, 23, died of multiple gunshot wounds after State Patrol troopers attempted to stop two suspects in a vehicle in Johnson Creek that led to a chase and gunfire, according to the Department of Justice, which is handling the investigation of the shooting, along with the Division of Criminal Investigation.
The DOJ said the troopers were not aware of the bank robbery investigation when they attempted the traffic stop. The investigation of the bank robbery is being led by the Monona Police Department and the FBI.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, the Wisconsin State Patrol attempted a traffic stop for speeding on State Highway 26, between Watertown and Johnson Creek.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Crawford. There also was one passenger, Desmond Watkins, 22, inside the vehicle. Both were of Madison.
The vehicle Crawford was driving stopped for a short time, and only Watkins fled the vehicle; the driver of the vehicle then fled the scene. Watkins later was apprehended.
The Wisconsin State Patrol pursued the vehicle on Highway 26, from Johnson Creek to Fort Atkinson. While pursuing, Crawford fired shots from the vehicle at law enforcement, according to the DOJ.
The chase continued southbound on Highway 26 and police placed road spikes in the roadway. The vehicle Crawford was driving struck the spikes and exited Highway 26 at Highway 12 and came to a stop in the median.
Crawford exited the vehicle with a handgun and attempted to carjack a civilian. Three Wisconsin State Patrol troopers then discharged their weapons and struck the subject, according to the DOJ.
Law enforcement began life-saving measures on Crawford, who died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
No law enforcement personnel or other involved individuals were injured during the incident.
DCI is leading this investigation and being assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are cooperating fully with DCI during this investigation.
While Monona detectives and the FBI continue their investigation into the bank robbery, it is believed the suspect in the case was Crawford.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or they can text “MONONA” followed by their information to TIP411 (847411).
