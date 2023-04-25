Barrie Elementary student Briggs Luedtke wins Farm Bureau's Ag essay contest

Fourth grade student Briggs Luedtke from Barrie Elementary School in Fort Atkinson won an essay contest from sponsor Farm Bureau’s Ag.
Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom sponsors an essay contest each year for fourth and fifth grade students in Wisconsin.
Essay submissions were judged on content, grammar, spelling and neatness.
The contest is sponsored by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, WE Energies, Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation.
Jefferson County selects the top three essays and submits the winning entry to the district competition, where the district winner then advances to the state level. 35 entries were submitted in Jefferson County.
This year’s winning essay was written by Luedtke. He was awarded a $30 cash prize, four tickets to the Watertown Agribusiness Dairy Breakfast and an ice cream party for his class.
Luedtke’s winning essay is displayed below.
“We’re gonna need milk for that.” We Wisconsinites use dairy for our daily lives if we’re consuming it, selling it, or celebrating it. We need dairy, living in Wisconsin for our bodies, communities, and economy.
Wisconsin Dairy fuels our bodies because it has calcium to strengthen our bones and teeth, protein for strong muscles, and vitamins to keep our body healthy. Did you know that Wisconsin dairy is produced into 300 different kinds of cheese. Dairy is used for many different things like milk, cheese, ice cream and many more. Dairy is Wisconsin’s number one agriculture business, no wonder it’s so important in Wisconsin. According to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin that there are 1.28 million dairy cows in Wisconsin, and that most of the dairy farms are family owned. This is how dairy is important for Wisconsinite’s body.
Wisconsin dairy fuels our community, because we are Wisconsin cheeseheads, the county fair, this essay, our communities in Wisconsin have revolved around dairy, schools have a designated milk break. Wisconsin’s community would be nothing if we didn’t have dairy, Native Americans also praised dairy, like we do today. Our community is built by dairy, dairy is made by our community that is why it is so important to Wisconsin. Our community, our county, our city, our state is dairy. We are America’s Dairyland.
Wisconsin dairy fuels our economy, because every 1 in 9 jobs in Wisconsin are made possible by dairy, some even work on dairy farms, my mom and uncles and grandparents have worked on dairy farms. I even help, I know what it is like with the stink, the hard work and the frustration, though all of those things are the qualities of dairy farming. Wisconsin makes over 45 billion dollars on dairy, dairy helps people make a living, dairy helps people, dairy helps us. Wisconsin’s economy would be nothing without dairy. Wisconsin makes over two million pounds of cheese each year.
“We’re gonna need milk for that… Wisconsin” living in Wisconsin is an opportunity, a privilege. Wisconsin is not Wisconsin without dairy, Wisconsin dairy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.