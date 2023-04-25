Barrie Elementary student Briggs Luedtke wins Farm Bureau's Ag essay contest
Buy Now

Left to right: Winner Briggs Luedtke; second place winner Elena Fellin, third place winner Mallory Fast, and teacher Lyndsay Scheibel.

 Contributed

Fourth grade student Briggs Luedtke from Barrie Elementary School in Fort Atkinson won an essay contest from sponsor Farm Bureau’s Ag.

Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom sponsors an essay contest each year for fourth and fifth grade students in Wisconsin.

Load comments