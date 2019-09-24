For his 96th birthday, Cliff Sorenson of Fort Atkinson went to his favorite restaurant with his daughter — a lovely celebration of so many years well-lived.
However, his expected quiet birthday lunch turned into so much more than that after Sorenson was greeted in the parking lot by an umbrella-bearing man.
“Hi, Cliff! Happy birthday!,” the man said, extending his umbrella to keep the World War II veteran out of the rain.
“I’m Craig Culver and I’d like to buy you lunch today, if you don’t mind.”
Outside, the Culver’s sign blazed a red, white and blue “Happy Birthday Cliff,” instead of its usual Flavor of the Day.
Inside, the birthday honoree and Culver’s co-founder were joined by numerous guests, including Sorenson’s other daughter, who lives in Stevens Point, and several friends, neighbors and members of his church community.
The restaurant franchise founder assumed the role of waiter, personally taking orders from everyone at the table and writing them down on a white notepad like those used in the restaurant’s first few years of business.
Then Culver served each person seated at the long table before sitting down with the guest of honor and chatting about his history, his chosen hometown and, of course, his favorite foods.
The entire event was planned by longtime friend Sharon Stade and facilitated by one of Sorenson’s daughters, Sharon Haus, who lives in Fort Atkinson.
“It was hard keeping the secret, especially when this arrived in the mail,” Haus said, uncovering a photo of her son, Andrew, and grandsons (Sorenson’s great-grandsons) from Scottsdale, Arizona.
Unable to attend the birthday party, they had their photos taken in front of a southern Culver’s as a kind of personalized “Wish We Could be There.”
Organizers were afraid that the event might not happen, as Sorenson only was released from the Fort Atkinson hospital earlier that week after being treated for pneumonia.
Yet make it he did, in improved health and good spirits, and he was the life of the party, sharing reminiscences from the war and from his life in Fort Atkinson.
“I served in the Navy during World War II,” the veteran said. “I was in the South Pacific from 1942 to 1945, on a repair ship. We went as far as the occupation of Japan.”
He said one of the highlights of his stint in the service came when he unexpectedly met his brother, who was serving in the infantry at the time.
“I was just shipping out, but they had to give us some days off to be together,” Sorenson said.
From North Dakota originally, Sorenson has been residing in Fort Atkinson since 1948.
His late wife, the former Beverly Bauer, came from Fort Atkinson. They started out as penpals when he was in the service and when the war ended, he came to visit and “liked what I saw.”
He referred both to his future wife and to her home community, which soon became his.
The couple had two daughters, now Judy Pesanka of Stevens Point and Sharon Haus of Fort Atkinson. Judy made the trip down to Fort Atkinson to celebrate her father’s big day.
In Fort Atkinson, Sorenson started working for Jamesway Manufacturing as a tool-and-die maker. Later, that business was sold to Butler Manufacturing, and he retired from there.
Sorenson’s wife passed away a few years ago, but the widower has remained very active in the community, between family and his church, Trinity Lutheran Church. A car enthusiast, Sorenson always seemed to have a “new ride,” buying and selling cars with regularity.
“Cliff is such a gem,” Trinity Pastor Amy Waelchli said.
“He’s really sharp and funny,” Stade said.
Karen Gierzak, a neighbor, said her husband used to work with Sorenson at the Butler Manufacturing plant.
“We used to see him and his wife out walking a lot,” she recalled. “He’s so personable and sweet.”
“He’s totally awesome,” agreed Mackenzie Kramer, another of Sorenson’s friends from church.
She was of an entirely different generation from most of those at the celebration, but she took a seat right next to the guest of honor with delight.
Vickie Steinke, another friend from church, said that Sorenson has been like a second dad to her since her own father died quite some time ago.
John and Becky Tuttle, former owners of Tuttle’s Pharmacy, said they knew him from the drug store.
“He’s just an interesting, nice, nice gentleman, wonderful to talk to,” John said.
“When we were there, we’d often see Cliff come in and buy the newspaper, then chat with the girls up front,” Becky said.
The Tuttles also have also been involved with Sorenson in their church’s service at Feed Your Soul, a free community meal hosted by the local Methodist church for which Trinity and other churches take regular rotations as volunteers.
“It’s great to be here to celebrate the birthday of such a wonderful person,” said Julie Vurva, a staff member at Trinity.
Pastor Waelchli commended Sorenson’s humor, wit, faith, his dedication to service, and the wonderful family he has created in the local community.
“We are just so happy to be with him to celebrate his life and friendship,” she said.
As Sorenson began to open cards and gifts, Stade rushed up to him for a hug.
Not bringing up the fact that she helped set up the party by making the initial contact with Culver’s corporate office and coordinating with Sorenson’s daughter, Stade exclaimed, “I didn’t get you anything.”
“You are here,” the guest of honor said. “That is a gift.”
