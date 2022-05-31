For the second consecutive year, the Fort Farmers Market is partnering with Blodgett Pet & Garden Center for an evening market, June 30, from 5 to 8 p.m.
This specialty market, which focuses on local crafters and artisans, will feature live music, food vendors and an on-site wine tasting, organized by the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club.
Entitled “An Evening in the Garden,” the event aims to entertain customers who might not be able to attend the traditional Saturday markets while giving vendors the opportunity to reach new audiences. The location lends itself to more of a reception atmosphere, where guests are invited to enjoy the scenery and sample food and wine while shopping.
Live music will be performed by Jason Petitt, an acoustic guitarist known for his diverse playlists in reggae, rock, funk and punk; and Joe Ingram, a musician who loves to sing and play the blues.
Shoppers can enjoy browsing the jewelry, pottery, baked goods and homemade treasures from new and familiar farmers market vendors, located throughout the outdoor garden center. Food vendors like Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Kent’s Big Bar, Carla’s Catering and the local FFA all will be on hand to provide a variety of dinner choices.
Blodgett’s indoor store will be open during the market with extended hours so customer can shop the gift items and wines offered at the wine tasting.
Guests at last year’s event expressed interest in purchasing larger glasses of wine to enjoy with the food offerings. The Fort Atkinson Rotary Club answered the call this year by hosting an affordable wine tasting where guests can enjoy a flight of five featured wines.
Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door, and additional glasses can be purchased separately for $5. All the wines are for sale in the Blodgett Garden Center gift store, in case customers wish to bring home a bottle to share with friends and family.
A map of vendors soon will be available on the Fort Farmers Market website. Those who have not yet registered to participate may do so by contacting the Fort Farmers Market manager at manager.fortfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.