Approximately 36 persons on both sides of the masking issue addressed the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education Thursday, with a decided majority strongly encouraging the wearing of face coverings, while others were strongly opposed to their use, arguing that a mask mandate violated their rights to parent their children as they see fit.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, which was extended twice to allow everyone in the audience a chance to speak, people largely urged school officials to reinstate a mask mandate for the safety and wellbeing of the children.
Several speakers also urged school officials and the public to not “politicize” the tragic death of seventh-grader Danny Rees, a 13-year-old student at Fort Atkinson Middle School, who passed away on Tuesday. Early Thursday, on a GoFundMe site, his mother, Tammy Rees, had posted that the family had tested positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, prior to the regular board meeting, board members conducted a special emergency closed session at which they were updated on the situation concerning the student’s death.
Following the public comments Thursday, board members ultimately voted to now require face coverings in all indoor spaces where children are present, with the exception of when an individual is actively eating or drinking, through Oct. 26, 2021.
The board took that action on a voice vote with member Amy Reynolds casting the sole dissenting vote.
The effects of the board’s action Thursday are that face coverings now will be required for all adults and children in all district facilities; adults only would be required to wear a face covering when in a space with children; face coverings are optional for all outdoor activities for adults and children; and face coverings can be removed by children while eating breakfast or lunch.
The board cited the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout Jefferson County in deciding to take this mitigation strategy to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 among students, staff and community.
On Thursday, Gail Scott, Jefferson County Public Health Officer with the Jefferson County Health Department, issued an advisement letter addressed to the board of education, superintendent and all schools within the Fort Atkinson school district.
In the letter, she issued COVID-19 protections for the Fort Atkinson school district and “advises that any school within the school district which has not implemented COVID-19 mitigation protocols do so immediately to protect the health, safety and welfare of students.”
Over the past week, she said, cases of COVID-19 within Jefferson County and the Fort Atkinson school district have “increased dramatically and rapidly. Hospitals are facing staffing shortages and increased hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, and Jefferson County Health Department staff are overwhelmed with new cases and associated disease investigation. While we have faced surges in the past, this circumstance we find ourselves in today is markedly different and the primary cause is clearly observed.”
The age group most afflicted by this increase in cases, Scott noted, are youth under the age of 18, with 28 percent of all cases from Aug. 30 onwards occurring in this age group, compared to 21 percent of all cases occurring in that age group when considering cases from Aug. 1 onwards.
“In the past 2 weeks, the Jefferson County Health Department has confirmed as many cases in this age group as were confirmed during the entire month of August 2021 at which time Jefferson County faced similarly high rates of infection,” Scott said. “Via disease investigation by the health department and aided by school nurses and other staff, uncontrolled and in-school transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) has been well documented in several instances where close contacts of a positively confirmed individual have also been confirmed positive within subsequent days.”
Scott said students in Jefferson County are entitled to a safe learning environment, and that “currently is not in place for students in the Fort Atkinson school district, evidenced by the spread of infections within the school leading to outbreaks in high school, middle school and elementary school.
“This week alone, 23 Fort Atkinson school district students to-date have tested positive, many of whom attended school while infectious,” she added in the letter. “This number is likely to increase over the coming days and weeks if mitigation measures are not implemented immediately.”
Last month, the board took no action on a mask mandate, thereby making the wearing of masks optional for all students and staff, in all district buildings, for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Following the meeting, District Administrator Rob Abbott said one of the concerns being heard from some parents is--given that the district has not been requiring face coverings--the district is not actively doing case by case, deep contact tracing of COVID-positive persons in another mitigation change from this year.
“Admittedly there was some confusion,” Abbott said. “We believe that that (contact tracing) is a responsibility of the county health department—it’s part of the function of the county health department.”
District officials, he said, also understand that county health officials are “very taxed with other responsibilities and having difficulty securing staff in order to do the volume of contact tracing that’s required right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.