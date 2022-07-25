FORT ATKINSON — It was, at times, an encouraging session of the Fort Atkinson Board of Education as the panel heard, in part, that, for the tenth year in a row, the district’s students earned the distinction of being one of the NAMM “Best Communities For Music Education” and two of its teens went to New York City to receive national honors.
The board heard that the district was honored for its musical talents by the NAMM Foundation.
After that announcement, which recognized the district’s effort and achievement at making music education accessible for all students, the national honors were recognized.
District officials who informed the board of this NAMM award said they feel they are on a streak that they have no thoughts of breaking and music educators in the district were thanked.
The two students who were nationally recognized for their achievements were the Sharp sisters.
According to district officials, the pair topped what was described as “the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious program for creative teens in the grades 7-12.”
Jesse Sharp won a national gold medal for her skills in sculpture and Ellie Sharp earned a national silver medal for her art portfolio.
Both traveled to Carnegie Hall to receive their awards.
Fort Atkinson High School’s production of Disney’s “Little Mermaid” was also recognized for multiple Jerry Awards.
