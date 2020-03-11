PALMYRA — Less than a month before the April 7 election that will change the makeup of the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District Board of Education, changes already are taking place.
At a meeting Tuesday night, the current seven-member board voted to close Palmyra Elementary School.
Palmyra-Eagle Superintendent Steve Bloom said the decision was made in a timely manner, as non-renewal contracts for teachers are due by the end of April.
“A determination needs to be made for staffing purposes,” he said.
In a 4-3 vote, the board voted to close the school after the spring session. With new members coming in only weeks, the board will have to make decisions on busing the approximately 230 students at the school to Eagle Elementary School, which is about eight miles away.
Bloom said that the board must decide “what staffing changes need to be made in order to save the district for next year.”
What exactly those changes will be is undetermined, he said.
“Clearly, you would need fewer teachers in one facility,” he said.
About 135 students currently enrolled in Eagle Elementary school.
Three of the board members voted against the closing, including board President Cory Jones and members Justin Thomas and Thomas Novak.
Both Jones and Thomas are part of the former board from which three members resigned in January. Their seats are not up for election this spring.
The continuing saga of the district started almost a year ago. In April 2019, electors rejected an operational referendum ito fund the district, which was followed by a failed advisory referendum last fall seeking school support.
Last summer, school board voted to dissolve the district, which was in debt and losing hundreds of students through open enrollment.
Then last November, the School District Boundary Appeals Board started holding sessions at the high school, with hundreds of residents showing up to listen to meetings on a decision whether to dissolve the district.
And on Jan. 9, the board voted to not dissolve the district.
At those meetings with the Boundary Appeals Board, residents running for school board in the April election tried to spell out potential remedies for the school district’s woes, including one plan in which an anonymous investor would match up to $100,000 if there are changes to the board of education’s makeup.
They also mentioned possible changes to the current staff in the district, including looking at cutting some management spots to free up more money for a district that is projected to have a $326,000 shortcoming this fall if they continue.
Former Board President Scott Hoff and members Tara Bollmann and Carrie Ollis all resigned less than a week after the state School District Boundary Appeals Board voted against dissolving the district.
“It’s harder than anybody thinks it is,” Hoff said in January. “I thought, joining the board five years ago, we would bring some politeness. Unfortunately, we ran into some situations that created a firestorm. It’s really hard to resign.”
Eight candidates filed to run for three school board seats that will be up for election April 7.The primary Feb. 18 narrowed the field to six.
Now, the process of moving forward will be a long and difficult one for Palmyra-Eagle, which has become financially unstable.
Its debt has ballooned to $12.8 million that would have followed students to new districts had Palmyra-Eagle been dissolved. The district must find ways to pay that debt.
But a larger issue is what to do to change district residents’ minds when it comes time to vote on a future referendum to keep the schools operating. Out of the last 16 referendums in the district, only two have been successful.
Since 2009, Palmyra-Eagle has had one of the highest open-enrollment numbers in the state, with almost 40 percent of students leaving during that time, according to state figures.
Now a new board will see if it can stop the flow of students out of the district and get the budget under control.
“People have all the new ideas to save it,” Hoff said in January after he resigned. “They need to have the opportunity to do that.”
