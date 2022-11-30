Briahna LeFave
Briahna LeFave

“After finally finding my footing in parenthood—as much as one can hope to—I decided that I wasn’t ready to give up on earning my degree. I wanted to prove to myself that I could finish what I had started so many years ago,” Briahna LeFave, senior at University of Wisconsin Whitewater, from Fort Atkinson, said.

LeFave has recently won the Outstanding Nontraditional Student Award for 2022-2023 at UW-Whitewater.

