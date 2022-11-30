“After finally finding my footing in parenthood—as much as one can hope to—I decided that I wasn’t ready to give up on earning my degree. I wanted to prove to myself that I could finish what I had started so many years ago,” Briahna LeFave, senior at University of Wisconsin Whitewater, from Fort Atkinson, said.
LeFave has recently won the Outstanding Nontraditional Student Award for 2022-2023 at UW-Whitewater.
There are approximately 900 nontraditional students (ages 25 and older) at UW-Whitewater, LeFave is one of the two winners for this year’s award.
“I often feel in a limbo of sorts, suspended somewhere between the excitement and naivete of one’s college years and the serious obligations that come with being a thirty year old mom. However, I am trying with every cell in my body to be great at both, regardless of how juxtaposed they might feel,” she said.
LeFave is majoring in Women and Gender Studies and minoring in Creative Writing. She took a break from school after having her daughter over six years ago to focus on raising her.
LeFave thanks her daughter for being her biggest motivation to get through school and to get through difficult days.
Ellie Schemenauer, Chair of the Women and Gender Studies Department at UW-W, nominated LeFave for this award.
“Since her return to UW-W in the Fall of 2021 after her second three-year break in her studies, Bri has absolutely excelled in her coursework, earning top-notch grades in every class since her return,” said Schemenauer. “Her level of ability, diligence, and preparedness are second to none and her research and writing skills are simply fabulous.”
Since returning to school LeFave indulged herself in extracurricular activities and earned straight A’s in both semesters completed so far.
Her essay, “Damsel Robots in Distress: Why Ex Machina is Literally a Dick Move” was selected for the July 2022 issue of Reading Film, a student journal jointly published by Film Studies and Professional Writing and Publishing.
LeFave also was elected to the position of Public Relations Chair for the League of Women Voters this fall, sits on the local advisory board and educates the community about registering to vote.
LeFave currently lives in Sun Prairie with her daughter, fiancé and three dogs.
“While Bri’s perseverance to complete her degree is commendable, I want to also underscore what an amazing human she is. Bri is incredibly thoughtful, taking time to notice and acknowledge the hard work of others around her,” said Schemenauer.
