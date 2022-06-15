Renovation of the Robert Street bridge this summer is temporarily taking the city back to the late 19th century when Fort Atkinson only had its Main Street bridge.
One need at the time simply was to shorten the distance to travel from one side of the city to the other.
“Fort Atkinson was growing, and a second bridge was desired to relieve traffic and just make things easier,” said Dana Bertelsen, assistant director of the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson.
As the town grew, more neighborhoods grew further away from the Main Street bridge.
The first bridge built near the present-day Robert Street bridge was the Wilcox bridge.
The Wilcox Lumber Company built a two-lane wooden bridge in the late 1890s. It was called the Wilcox or “lower” bridge, but its use was limited perhaps because of its construction and capacity.
The first Robert Street bridge was built to the west of the Main Street bridge in 1909. Constructed of iron and concrete, the new bridge was named after the road it spanned, Robert Street. The street took its name after Robert Barrie, one of the first settlers in the city.
The Rock River shaped the town’s development.
“You can actually see the growth of Fort Atkinson in the story of its bridges,” Bertelsen said. “When the first Euro-American settlers came here in 1836, there was a military road that crossed the Rock River where Main Street is today.”
Military and early settlers crossed the Rock River by fording the river at that military road crossing. Dwight Foster, one of the first settlers, had a ferry and charged people a fee to carry them and their supplies across the river.
“The ferry was rudimentary, not much more than two canoes strapped together,” Bertelsen said. “But Foster was quite a businessman. He had an interest in the Rock River Land Company, owned the city’s first tavern, a boarding house, and served as the first postmaster.”
In 1843, townspeople built the first bridge at Main Street. It was constructed of wood and replaced with a second wooden one in 1852. The bridges were built by townspeople who used their own supplies to construct the bridge.
In the 1872, a new Main Street bridge was constructed with iron. That Main Street bridge then was replaced by another iron bridge in 1881.
The two-lane wooden bridge built by the Wilcox Lumber Company had limited use, perhaps because of its construction and capacity.
The Robert Street bridge was constructed in 1909. In the 1930s the Works Progress Administration (WPA) built concrete embankments along the Rock River in the city. In 1973, the Robert Street bridge was replaced with the current structure.
In the 1980s, the city council considered adding a third bridge east of the Main Street bridge, but after conducting research decided against the idea.
What is important is to keep the city’s two bridges updated.
The current reconstruction work on the Robert Street bridge will involve replacing the surface deck, upgrading the sidewalk, adding curb ramps and new lighting, and modifying roadway approaches at both ends to help improve traffic flow.
The good news is that Fort Atkinson can expect to have two bridges in service again by late August, in time for the start of the new school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.