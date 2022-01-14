This is the fourth part in a series on area foreign exchange students.
Gioia Gatto of Stresa, Italy, is literally bringing Joy to the local community. Not only is she enriching the cultural life at Fort Atkinson High School, but her name literally means “Joy” in her home language.
Gatto, 17, arrived in Fort Atkinson Sept. 1. She is considered a senior at Fort Atkinson High School, where she will be part of the Class of 2022. Back home she is in her fourth of five years of high school.
While in Fort Atkinson for the duration of this school year, Gatto is staying with the Wilson family. She is traveling through the ASSE International Student Exchange program.
Her family at home in Italy includes her twin sister; an older brother; her mom, who works in a tourist office; and her dad, who works in automotive sales.
Gatto said she signed up for the international program because she enjoys meeting new people and wants to improve her English. She describes herself as a curious person and said she’s amazed at all of the discoveries she has made in her travels.
“Being able to come here alone for a whole year is really helping me to grow as a person,” Gatto said.
One of the surprises about Fort Atkinson and the United States in general is how different our food is from the traditional, homemade cuisine she eats at home.
“You eat a lot of fast food and processed food here,” she said. “I am used to much healthier eating ... but I can survive nine months of this,” she added with a smile. “It’s always cool to try new things.”
At Fort Atkinson High School, Moreno is taking French 4, German 4, Anatomy Pre-Calculus, Government, Psychology, British Literature, World Kitchen, Competitive Games, and possibly Astronomy next semester.
The Italian student also has been active in extra-curriculars. She played on the Fort Atkinson volleyball team in the fall, is taking a break from team sports in the winter and is looking at joining the soccer or the track program in the spring.
Gatto says it has been a little harder to make friends here than she anticipated, since almost everyone at Fort Atkinson High School has been together for more than a decade. Joining the class as a senior, she doesn’t have that rich background of shared experiences, but she looks forward to building up more shared memories as the year progresses.
One difference that struck her about the Fort Atkinson school is the comparatively informal relationship between teachers and students. At home, interactions between students and teachers are much more formal and less “friendly.”
Gatto said she has really enjoyed being part of the culture at Fort Atkinson High School, particularly being part of a sports team.
She also has developed some good friendships with other members of the youth group in the church she’s involved in here.
“That has been a really good thing for me,” she said.
Other highlights from this exchange year so far have been the professional sporting events she has been able to attend, including an NBA basketball game, a Brewers baseball game and an ice hockey game.
Gatto also enjoyed a trip her host family took to Silver Lake during winter break.
Living in Europe, she always has been close to other cultures, and she has been surprised and amused at some of the misconceptions Americans, being more insular in our culture, have about her country.
For example, after stating that she lives her the Italian fashion capital of Milan (Milano in their language), one person said, “Oh, so you speak Spanish.” No — Milan still is in Italy and they speak Italian as their native language.
Personally, Gatto speaks several languages fluently, including Italian, English, French and German, and she also has studied Latin.
Another odd and humorous question was “Do you celebrate Christmas in your country?” Considering that the Vatican — home of the Pope and the Catholic religion — lies within Italy, although it’s technically considered to be a separate country — that seemed like an odd thing to ask.
Although there are exceptions, Italy is a very Christian country, with 80% of the population identifying as Christian, nearly 20% “unaffiliated” and just 1% identifying as Muslim or another religion.
Gatto looks forward to getting to know her classmates at Fort Atkinson better during the latter part of her exchange year, and to continuing to experience new things.
