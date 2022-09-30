Buddy Poppy
 Steve Sharp

FORT ATKINSON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars of Edwin Frohmader Post 1879 and the Auxiliary has announced it will be conducting its annual “Buddy Poppy Campaign” at local businesses throughout the Fort Atkinson area on Oct. 7 and 8.

According to a statement from the post, the four flower petals of the poppy represent dedication, sacrifice, responsibility and compassion. The red of the poppy represents the blood that was shed in honor of this country. The black represents the mud and desolation on the battle field. The green of the stem and foliage represent the fields, forest and meadows where fellow Americans perished to make the United States free.

