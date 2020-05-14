For the first time in two months, John Dawson was able to allow customers to sit on bar stools inside Fat Boyz.
“We’re open,” he said, taking calls and working behind the bar.
Like most owners, Thursday was a challenging day after the state Supreme Court halted Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer-at-Home” order Wednesday evening. Businesses didn’t know what it all meant and Evers warned of “massive confusion” over the change.
Some bars around the state were flooded with customers, while others took extra precautions not knowing if there will be restrictions to come from county or city leaders.
But currently, there are no restrictions in Jefferson County.
“Not as far as I know. Business as usual,” Dawson said as a family wrapped up their lunch.
To follow safety precautions at the downtown Fort Atkinson establishment, Dawson printed guidelines for reopening and underlined anything that would help his staff to follow them for safety.
“We separated all our tables. Six feet apart,” he said.
There also was hand sanitizer placed near bar stools and tables. Masks were a precaution for some.
“You come in thinking you’re getting robbed by everybody,” Dawson said with a smile.
Fat Boyz is open, he said, and is working to get things ready for customers and making sure everyone is safe.
“I was OK the way I was, too, for a while,” he said of curbside pickup. “We got to get our beer filed up again. We haven’t bought any liquor or beer since this started.”
And a lot of things in the food industry for restaurants are hard to come by. With many meat-processing plants having to temporarily shut down due to coronavirus outbreaks, the industry has shortages.
“Can’t find any good ribs. Short on prime rib this weekend. Caught us right in the middle of ordering week,” Dawson said of the court’s reopening ruling.
A group of customers who called to see if Fat Boyz was open were farmers who had a rainy day.
Elsewhere in Fort Atkinson, businesses like Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern and Grill had customers Wednesday night. Staff there also were setting up social distancing in the dining room on Thursday.
And others like Paddy Coughlin’s Irish Pub are keeping their curbside pickup until they are ready to reopen.
“We are sticking with status quo right now until we get the staff trained,” said owner Erin Didion. “We were not expecting this at all.”
She said they were were watching for guidelines from county and state officials and had not anticipated such a fast reopening decison.
“We want to make sure we are doing sanitation and it’s safe for everyone,” she said.
Neighboring Rock and Dane counties extended their own restrictions until May 26, joining Milwaukee County. Other communities were taking similar steps, including Racine, Kenosha County and Brown County, home to Green Bay.
But businesses in Jefferson County on Thursday were looking for information on any changes here.
“I don’t feel confident we have a long-term plan that is feasible,” Didion said. “It’s a good thing, but also an unusual thing. It’s an adjustment. Kind of went from zero to 60 for us. We didn’t think we would have dine-in until June. But we could have opened today if we wanted. I will make sure everyone in-house feels safe.”
Bars and restaurants are not the only businesses that are reopening, foe the rules now apply to just about everything, including churches and hair salons.
But not schools.
As many people have gone months without a haircut or color, styling salons found themselves getting ready for customers — a lot of them. But some are choosing to do that slowly.
“We’re going to open on May 26,” said Josie Stiemke, a stylist for Crimson Salon in Fort Atkinson. “We have some new safety precautions. We have to wear a mask, we are asking our guests wear a mask when they come into our salon.”
They are taking appointments and will have their first customers the day after Memorial Day. They also are having one client at a time come in and exta cleaning between customers.
At the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson, marketing manager Julie Nordeen said they are continuing with curbside carryout food options, and also are allowing up to five people at a time in the gift areas for shopping.
“We’re continuing with our curbside carryout with fish fry this Friday and some new menus for next week Wednesday, Friday and Saturday,” she said. “The menu for Saturday night of Memorial Day weekend will be amazing for everyone vacationing at home.”
Matt Fay, manager at Heron’s Landing in Jefferson, said the restaurant will be open for in-person dining starting Friday with limited seating and social distancing for both outdoor and in-door areas.
“We are going to make sure all our servers are wearing gloves. Using bleach (to clean) and sanitizer,” he said. “This is something, in my lifetime, we have never dealt with. We want to keep the public safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.