The Fort Atkinson Senior Center presents a two-night casino trip to Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Michigan and Oneida Casino in Green Bay. The trip will take place Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 25, 26 and 27. Single occupancy is $270 and $220 for double occupancy. For more information or to sign up contact the Fort Atkinson Senior Center at 920-397-9913 or stop in and pick up a flyer with all the information.
Ring of Fire showThe senior center is offering a day trip to “Ring of Fire” at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells. It includes a meal and a quick stop at Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet. The trip departs from Fort Atkinson at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 for a cost of $95. Sign up at the senior center or by calling 920-397-9913.
Schedules plus sign-in systemThe senior center will be using a new sign-in system starting Aug. 1. The system will track attendance and payments made to the center along with registrations for events. Upon entering the senior center one will be prompted to enter a phone number (not including area code, last 7 digits) and then touch what one wants at the center.
Game winnersEuchre scores from July 12 are first, Betty Gilbertson 61, second, Judy Baumann 56, third, Bill Shopen 55, fourth, Hildegard Carl 53, fifth, Harold Riggs 49.
500 game scores are from July 7, first, Joanne Gross 2,850, second, Harold Riggs 2,660, third, Barb Tabat and Dick Snodie 2,220. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1 p.m. Fridays. Scores from July 8, first, Bob Muench 52, seond Joanne Gross and Lori Tonkin-Smith 51, fourth Mary Ryan 49, fifth Joe Rabe 48, sixth Chuck Taggart 46, seventh Randy Hoeft 45.
Wii bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher series get individual game scores listed. Series over 550 get name and series listed. Scores from July 11: Bev Aulik 679 (220, 235, 224), Lori Gaber 645, Sandy Basich 614, Marlene Dianich 609, Kathy Heffron 599, Terry Bowes 597, Sandy Kilroy 582, Dale Zilisch 573, Ron Braman 562, Mary Zilisch 553.
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from July 8: The Buffalos won the first two games with a game one victory coming in the bottom of the 10th inning with Gale Puerner having a walk-off hit. There were lots of players with high hit totals with smaller teams than usual. Puerner had 15 hits on the day with Pete Fernelius adding 14 for the winning Buffalos. Game three in the series did go the way of the Walruses however, with Jim Nye having a game winning hit in the 10th inning of that game for the 6-5 win.
Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Scores from July 7: first, William Bowes, second Judy Baumann, third Diana Baumann.
New phone number and emailThe senior center has a new phone number and staff have new email endings. The new phone number is 920-397-9913. Emails now end with .gov instead of .net. Director Chris Nye’s email is cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov and Program Assistant Crystal Porter’s email is cporter@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The senior center has a Facebook page and one can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
