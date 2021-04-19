COVID is not over, case numbers are climbing, and residents in the School District of Fort Atkinson are reminded to remain vigilant so school activities can fully return to normal.
“I feel the need to remind our community that COVID is not over,” District Administrator Rob Abbott stated during the board of education meeting Thursday. “COVID continues to be very real and we’re seeing some (case) numbers that are starting to sneak up. We’re seeing some in the community, we’re seeing some here in the school district, regionally, and statewide as well.
“So, we’re certainly not in a panic in the pandemic as perhaps we were in the past, but we would really like to be able to stay open,” he added. “We would really like our classrooms full of kids and teachers, we’d like to be able to have a prom on May 1, we’d like to be able to do in-person graduation — we would like to do all sorts of things.”
And the only way the district is going to be able to do those things, the superintendent said, is to continue practicing the mitigation strategies that have helped enable the schools to reopen following an all-virtual learning environment over winter.
“We’ve had some great luck in getting some in-person activities,” Abbott said. “We’ve had fifth grade DARE graduation in person, we’ve had show choir events, we had FFA Awards and a modified banquet, National Honor Society — that list is really growing. We’re able to get people in, and we’d love to be able to continue doing that.”
The district, he said, will continue to insist that people wear facemasks, engage mitigation strategies, and stay vigilant with cleaning efforts in order to maintain a healthy environment for students and staff.
Last Tuesday, the superintendent noted, nearly 250 staff members received a second dose of the COVID vaccine through a shared clinic with SSM Health and the Whitewater Unified School District.
“That is an outstanding number,” Abbott remarked. “We appreciate, certainly, the community’s understanding of the importance of getting staff vaccinated, and for us to be able to do so en masse when we still have plenty of school year left.”
He acknowledged, however, that this “definitely created an inconvenience for families,” especially with last Wednesday being added to a day of virtual learning.
“While inconvenient, had we not called for yesterday to be a virtual learning day in advance, we would have had to close schools at 6 a.m. given a quite significant number of employees who were not able to work on Wednesday,” Abbott stated. “There is no way we would have been able to operate.”
Lastly, he noted, the district this month incurred $525 in indoors facilities use cleaning costs attributed to the Lady Blackhawks basketball organization.
Currently, youth group facility users pay half of the additional COVID-related cleaning costs and adult non-district groups pay the full cleaning cost.
On Thursday, the board approved continuing indefinitely with the district’s current indoors facilities cleaning fee structure until the item is revisited.
Debt defeasanceAlso Thursday, the board authorized defeasing, or prepaying a portion of the School District of Fort Atkinson’s $7.51 million general obligation refunding bonds dated March 31, 2015.
“As we were planning our 2016 referendum, the board of education approved extending out the debt payments we had left in order to allow for that (operational) referendum to happen with minimal tax impact,” Jason Demerath, director of business services, explained. “At that time, it was stated that if we could call back some of that debt and prepay it, we would. The action proposed tonight does just that — it prepays 3.5 years of the debt that was extended” (to years 2024-27).
The district, he said, is able to do this because it was able to collect enough tax to prepay this debt even with maintaining a stable tax rate the past couple of years.
“This then sets the district up for having less than $500,000 in outstanding debt as we consider our next operational referendum and any projects that may result from the Facilities Advisory Committee process,” Demerath said. “In total, we will be reducing our outstanding debt payments by just over $2.2 million and saving the taxpayers over $111,000 in interest payments on the remaining debt.”
The district’s intention all along, he said, has been to “kind of keep the tax rate steady, whether it would have gone down or gone up, or whatever, so we’ve been using the debt as a way to make that happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.