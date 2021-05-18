Charges have been filed against a Reeseville man for his involvement in a high-speed chase with a Fort Atkinson police officer early Sunday morning that ended with his vehicle crashing into a Fort Atkinson health care clinic.
According to the criminal complaint from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Dylan M. Pocius, 18, knowingly fled or attempted to elude a traffic officer by increasing his vehicle’s speed on Sunday, May 16, at 3:06 a.m. in and around the City of Fort Atkinson.
According to reports written by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Olson, on May 16 at approximately 1:45 a.m., Olson was conducting stationary radar at State Highway 26 near Popp Road in the Town of Aztalan, where the speed limit is posted at 65 miles per hour.
As a vehicle passed his location, the sergeant’s radar showed it traveling at 124 mph. Olson then radioed to fellow Deputy Franzen, who was south of his location, to intercept the vehicle because Olson knew he would not be able to catch up to the vehicle traveling that fast.
Deputy Franzen already was on Highway 26 southbound, and Pocius’ vehicle passed him at a high speed. However, Franzen did not activate his squad’s lights; instead, he kept fleeing the vehicle in sight, and saw the driver exiting Highway 26 at Business 26 on the south side of Fort Atkinson.
Franzen informed the Fort Atkinson Police Department that the vehicle was entering their jurisdiction.
According to reports written by Fort Atkinson Police Officer Noah Samson, at 1:52 a.m. Sunday he overheard a radio transmission from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Sergeant Olson reporting that he had a motorist pass him on Highway 26 at approximately 124 mph, and that the vehicle was headed south on Highway 26.
Officer Samson and fellow Officer Kinney reportedly then waited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue in Fort Atkinson, where the speed limit is 45 mph. Samson saw headlights approaching and observed his squad radar register a vehicle entering his jurisdiction at 102 mph. He then activated the lights on his marked squad car. As the vehicle passed, Officer Samson turned on his siren and pursued the vehicle.
While behind the vehicle, Samson reportedly saw Pocius’ vehicle’s speed decrease to 80 mph before increasing to 100 mph. Fellow Officer Riggs was located at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street in the City of Fort Atkinson.
As Officer Samson approached that location, still pursuing the fleeing vehicle, Officer Riggs told Officer Samson the fleeing motorist was losing control. The vehicle then crashed into the Fort HealthCare Surgical Associates building at that intersection.
Officer Samson then arrived on the scene of the crash, and the driver, identified as Pocius, reportedly had his hands on the roof of the vehicle, but would not get out of the vehicle.
The vehicle was emitting smoke, so Officer Riggs broke the driver’s side window, and officers Kinney and Samson pulled Pocius out of the vehicle.
Officer Samson followed an ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital, where Pocius was determined to be all right. Samson conducted field sobriety tests and Pocius blew .177 % on a portable breath tester. He was cited for Operating While Intoxicated, first offense.
If convicted, Pocius faces fines of not more than $10,000 or not more than 3 years and six months, or both, in prison. His driving privileges also would be revoked for six months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.