A car stolen Wednesday from Fort Atkinson was involved in a crash in Edgerton with multiple injuries, including injuries to a juvenile.
Fort Atkinson Police Department Capt. Jeff Davis said the car, a 2012 black Mazda four-door, was stolen Wednesday from a private property in Fort Atkinson where it was parked.
Edgerton Police Chief Robert Kowalski told the Daily Union that the car stolen from Fort Atkinson was driven to Edgerton by 21-year-old Sarah Bolden, an Illinois resident, and was involved in an accident with multiple injuries at 9:36 p.m.
The accident occurred on Fulton Street, near the intersection of Caitlin Street, he said.
Kowalski said he was notified by one of his officers that a car-to-car accident had taken place after a vehicle, being driven at a high speed, struck a car that was stopped as both northbound drivers approached the Fulton Street stop light.
The car, driven by Bolden, had a single passenger, her approximately 2-year-old child, Kowalski said. A female driver was the only occupant of the car that was hit. All of the occupants within both vehicles were in need of medical attention and transported to area hospitals, he said.
The crash is under investigation and the Edgerton Police Department has called in the state’s police reconstruction team. As of Monday morning, a report from the team still was pending, Kowalski indicated.
Kowalski said officers at the scene could not determine if the child was properly restrained in the back seat, but, he said, from the nature of the injuries they believed the child was not properly secured.
He was not able to comment about the nature or severity of the injuries, he said.
“We still can’t determine why she was out here,” Kowalski said, adding that Bolden was from the south suburbs of Chicago. “What we know is that she took the vehicle in Fort and made her way to Edgerton. We have no idea why she came here.
“There are still a lot of unknowns we are trying to figure out,” he added.
After Bolden was transported for medical attention, Kowalski said, a police hold was placed on her while the department was conducting its investigation.
“On Friday, we gave her a summons to appear for initial charges that we will be filing with the Rock County Court,” he said. “She is expected to appear on Feb. 8.”
According to Kowalski, charges will include several that are traffic-related, including driving too fast for conditions, as well as endangering a child, no child safety restraints and battery to a police officer. He would not elaborate on the battery charge.
When asked if drugs or alcohol was suspected, he said blood samples were taken from Bolden and sent to the state crime lab. That report, as of Monday morning, also still is pending.
Kowalski said the stolen car has been taken to Rock County and impounded as evidence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.