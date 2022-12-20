Fort Atkinson’s First Congregational Church United Church of Christ will hold its annual Christmas Eve worship service at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone and everyone is invited to attend. The church is located at 31 W. Milwaukee Avenue, Fort Atkinson.
The service will also be available on YouTube, live and for later viewing. The YouTube link is available on the church’s homepage at fortfcc.org.
Christmas Eve musical highlights will include trumpets, handbells, a vocal trio, and the Senior Choir, along with several familiar carols. Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe will officiate, and the service will include the congregation’s longstanding tradition of singing Silent Night by candlelight.
There will be no worship service on Sunday. Regular Sunday worship will resume on Sunday, Jan. 1, with a hymn sing service.
First Congregational United Church of Christ is an inclusive congregation welcoming all persons, including those of all races, ethnicities, ages, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, family structures, faith backgrounds, abilities and economic circumstances. Masks are optional, children are welcome in worship services, and the church is handicap-accessible.
For more information visit fortfcc.org or call the church office at 920-563-4802.
