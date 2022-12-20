First Congregational Church
Buy Now

Fort Atkinson’s First Congregational Church located at 31 W. Milwaukee Avenue, Fort Atkinson.

 Contributed

Fort Atkinson’s First Congregational Church United Church of Christ will hold its annual Christmas Eve worship service at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone and everyone is invited to attend. The church is located at 31 W. Milwaukee Avenue, Fort Atkinson.

The service will also be available on YouTube, live and for later viewing. The YouTube link is available on the church’s homepage at fortfcc.org.

Load comments